Nothing Phone 2a goes on sale with introductory offers: Check details here

Nothing’s affordable smartphone, the Phone 2a, is now available for purchase in India. Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro system-on-chip, the smartphone is offered in up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB on-board storage configuration. The smartphone is available in black and white colourways on Flipkart and at select retail chain outlets such as Croma and Vijay Sales. Below are the details:

Nothing Phone 2a: Price

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 23,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 25,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 27,999

Nothing Phone 2a: Introductory offers

The Nothing Phone 2a is available with a bank discount of Rs 2,000 on HDFC bank cards. Additionally, customers can avail an exchange bonus of Rs 2,000 on trade-in deals, available on Flipkart. In a bundle deal, customers can avail either the CMF Buds (Pro) or the CMF GaN charger at a discounted price of Rs 1,999. However, this offer is limited to purchase through Flipkart.

The company has announced that customers who place the order by 1:00 pm today are eligible for same-day delivery in 21 cities.

Additionally, Nothing is offering up to one year of Perplexity Pro subscription on purchases made between March 12 – March 19. Important to note, Nothing said, subscription is redeemable at nothing website five days post-delivery of Phone the (2a).

Nothing Phone 2a: Specifications