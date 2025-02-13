Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

ASUS launches its maiden dual-screen laptop in India, among other models

ASUS' new line-up includes the Zenbook Duo with dual 14-inch 3K OLED displays and a detachable keyboard

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 2:59 PM IST
Taiwanese electronics maker ASUS has launched its new range of laptops in India. The company's new line-up includes new devices in the company's Vivobook, Zenbook and ASUS Gaming series. ASUS said that all these laptops feature integrated on-device AI capabilities for improving performance across a range of tasks. The company's line-up also includes the Zenbook Duo which is the first of its kind dual-screen laptop with a detachable keyboard. Here are the details:

New ASUS laptops: Details

Zenbook Duo
 
Price: Rs 239,990
 
ASUS said that the new ASUS Zenbook Duo is the world's first 14-inch dual-screen AI-powered laptop. Weighing 1.35 kg, it features two 14-inch 3K OLED touchscreens with a 120Hz refresh rate, VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification, and 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour accuracy. It also gets a full-size keyboard which can be detached for more flexibility in use.
 
Powered by the Intel Core Ultra 9-285H processor, the dual-screen laptop gets up to 32GB LPDDR5X RAM (7467 MHz) and 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD. It features a 75Wh battery and comes with support for dual-band Wi-Fi 7. As for the ports, it gets Dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI 2.1, and USB 3.2.
 
Availability: ASUS e-shop, ASUS Exclusive Stores, Flipkart, Amazon, Croma, Vijay Sales, Reliance

Vivobook Flip 14
 
Price: Rs 96,990
 
Weighing 1.5 kg and with an aluminium chassis 1.69cm thick, the Vivobook Flip 14 is a portable laptop featuring a 360-degree hinge mechanism. It sports a 14-inch Lumina OLED touchscreen and comes equipped with an Intel Core Ultra 7 (Series 2) processor with built-in AI-capabilities. Other notable features include support for Wi-Fi 7, Dolby Atmos 360° adaptive audio and more.
 
Availability: ASUS e-shop, ASUS Exclusive Stores, e-commerce platforms: Flipkart and Amazon, multi-brand retail outlets.
 
Specifications:
  • Display: 14-inch FHD+ OLED touch screen, 500-nits brightness, certified DisplayHDR 500 True Black and TUV Rheinland
  • Processor: Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 – 256V
  • RAM: 16 GB LPDDR5X 8533 MHz
  • Storage: 512 GB PCIe Gen 4 SSD
  • Ports: Thunderbolt 4, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, HDMI 2.1, microSD reader, Audio combo jack
  • Battery: 70 Whr battery, 65 W charging adapter
Gaming V16
 
Price: Rs 84,990
 
ASUS Gaming V16 features a 16-inch display and is suitable for light gaming and creative tasks. It features a Turbo Blue keyboard backlight, transparent WASD and arrow keys. Powered by an Intel Core 7-240H processor, the gaming laptop features a dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPU.
 
Availability: ASUS e-shop, ASUS Exclusive Stores, e-commerce platforms: Flipkart and Amazon.
 
Specifications:
  • Display: 16-inch FHD+ display, 144Hz refresh rate, 300-nits brightness, anti-glare panel
  • Processor: Up to Intel Core 7 Processor 240H
  • RAM: 16GB DDR5 SO-DIMM, expandable up to 32GB
  • Storage: 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD, expandable up to 1TB
  • Ports: USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, HDMI 2.1, Audio combo jack
  • Battery: 63 Whr battery, 150 W charging adapter
Vivobook 16
 
Price: Rs 75,990
 
ASUS Vivobook 16 sports a 16-inch WUXGA display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and slim bezels. It also features a 180-degree hinge which adds flexibility. The company said that despite its large display, the laptop is lightweight and sleek with military-grade durability. Powered by the Intel Core Ultra 5 – 225H processor (Series 2), it features 16GB DDR5 RAM and 512GB PCLe 4.0 SSD. For wireless connectivity, it gets support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.
 
Availability: ASUS e-shop, Amazon, Croma, Vijay Sales and Reliance
 
Zenbook 14
 
Price: Rs 112,990
 
Powered by the Intel Core Ultra 9-285H processor, Vivo Zenbook 14 comes with up to 32GB LPDDR5X RAM (7467 MHz) and 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD. It sports a 14-inch 3K OLED NanoEdge display with 120Hz refresh rate, 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut, and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification. For connectivity it gets Wi-Fi 7 support and Thunderbolt 4 ports. Additionally, its 75Wh battery is said to offer over 18 hours of usage.
 
Availability: ASUS e-shop, ASUS Exclusive Stores, Flipkart, Amazon, Croma, Vijay Sales
 
Vivobook 14
 
Price: Rs 75,990
 
ASUS said that the Vivobook 14 is a thin, light, and durable laptop, weighing 1.46 kg and measuring 1.79 cm at its thinnest point. It also comes with US MIL-STD 810H military-grade durability that helps it withstand accidental drops and extreme conditions. It features a 14-inch WUXGA display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and ultra-slim bezels. Powered by the Intel Core Ultra 5 – 225H processor (Series 2), the laptop features 16GB DDR5 RAM and 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD.
 
Availability: ASUS e-shop, Flipkart
 
Vivobook S14
 
Price: Rs 99,990
 
ASUS Vivobook S14 gets an aluminium alloy chassis and has a lightweight design for portability. It features a 14-inch ASUS Lumina OLED display with 600 nits peak brightness, 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour accuracy, and VESA DisplayHDR 600 True Black certification. Powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 256V processor, the laptop features 16GB LPDDR5X RAM (8533 MHz) and 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD. It also gets a Microsoft Pluton chip for data protection.
 
Availability: ASUS e-shop, Flipkart, Amazon, Reliance
First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 2:59 PM IST

