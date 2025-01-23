LG launches premium soundbars with 3D spatial audio: Check price, details

South Korean electronics brand LG has launched its new premium soundbars in India with a modern design and triple-level spatial sound. LG said that the new LG S95TR and LG S90TY soundbars come with support for Dolby Atmos surround sound for an immersive audio experience and offer an enhanced cinematic experience when paired with LG TVs.

LG Soundbars: Price and availability

The premium LG S95TR soundbar is priced at Rs 84,990, while the S90TY model is available for Rs 69,990. Both soundbars are now available in India on LG's official website, as well as at select online and offline retailers.

LG Soundbars: Details

The LG S95TR soundbar offers a 9.1.5 channel set-up with five upward-firing speakers, upgraded tweeters and integrated passive radiators. Utilising this set-up, the soundbar is able to push low-frequency response down to 120Hz for balanced sound. Similarly, the LG S90TY features a 5.1.3 channel set-up with a 570W output. While the lower-end model also features the centre up-firing speaker, the wireless rear surround speakers are exclusive to the S95TR model.

The LG S95TR soundbar supports LG WOWCAST for wirelessly connecting to select LG TVs, while enabling technologies like wireless Dolby Atmos and DTS:X2. The speakers also come with LG's 3D Spatial Sound Technology that offers unique lifelike sound and an immersive audio experience. Additionally, LG AI Room Calibration assesses the room's environment and fine-tunes the settings to enhance the audio in harmony with the room's acoustics.