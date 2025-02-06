ASUS Zenfone 12 Ultra unveiled with on-device AI features: Specs, details

Taiwanese electronics brand ASUS has launched its new flagship Zenfone 12 Ultra smartphone. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon eight Elite chip, the smartphone comes equipped with a suite of artificial intelligence features that run locally for enhanced privacy. Other notable features include a 6-Axis Hybrid Gimbal Stabiliser on the primary 50MP camera, Qi 1.3 wireless charging support, WiFi 7 support and more.

ASUS Zenfone 12 Ultra: AI features

ASUS Zenfone 12 Ultra features a suite of AI features that the company said improves the imaging capabilities of the smartphone. This includes:

AI Tracking: Keeps the subject, whether human or pet, perfectly centred in videos.

AI Portrait Video 2.0: Creates cinematic-quality videos with customisable bokeh effects.

AI Voice Clarity: Reduces environmental noise in real-time, enhancing voice clarity during video recording.

Leveraging the neural processing unit (NPU) on the Snapdragon eight Elite chip, ASUS has integrated the Meta Llama 3 8B language model into the smartphone for on-device summarisation. Additionally, the company stated that all ASUS-developed AI tools can operate locally on the device for data privacy. These tools include:

AI Transcript 2.0: Transcribes and summarises meetings, identifies multiple speakers, and translates results into different languages.

AI Article Summary: Condenses web articles into concise summaries.

AI Document Summary: Quickly distils the essence of PDFs, Word files, and more.

AI Call Translator 2.0: Provides real-time translations during phone or IM app calls.

Google Circle to Search: Offers instant search capabilities by circling areas on the display.

ASUS Zenfone 12 Ultra: Specifications