LAVA Yuva Smart entry-level smartphone launched at Rs 6000: Specs, details

Indian smartphone brand Lava has launched its new entry-level smartphone named Yuva Smart. Powered by the UNISOC 9863A processor, the smartphone features an HD+ display, a 13MP primary camera, and a 5000mAh battery. The company said that the smartphone is aimed at offering an enhanced experience for first-time smartphone adopters.

Lava Yuva Smart: Price and availability

Lava said that the new Yuva Smart is available for an introductory price of Rs 6,000. While the company has not provided details on the availability of the smartphone, the Yuva Smart is currently available on the e-commerce platform Flipkart. The smartphone comes in Glossy Blue, Glossy White, and Glossy Lavender colourways.

Lava Yuva Smart: Details

The Lava Yuva Smart features a 6.75-inch display of HD+ resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. Powered by a UNISOC 9863A octa-core processor, the smartphone comes with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage which is expandable up to 512GB. Additionally, users can also expand the RAM by an additional 3GB using virtual RAM technology. The smartphone comes equipped with a 5000mAh battery and supports 10W wired charging through USB-C.

For imaging, the smartphone features a dual rear camera system with a 13MP primary sensor and a depth-sensing camera. It also features a 5MP front-facing camera in a notch design for selfies, video calls and more. Lava said that the smartphone also features various camera modes such as HDR, Portrait, and Night.

The smartphone offers 4G VoLTE connectivity and comes with Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, and OTG support. For added security, the Lava Yuva Smart also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock functionality. Running on the Android 14 operating system, the smartphone has been promised to receive security updates for one year.

Lava Yuva Smart: Specifications