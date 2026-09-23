Beats 360 headphones with modular cups, headband launched: What's new

Apple-owned Beats has launched the Beats 360, its new over-ear headphones that allow users to customise the design with interchangeable ear and headband cushions. The headphones also feature Active Noise Cancelling (ANC), Personalised Spatial Audio, IPX4 sweat and water resistance and up to 32 hours of battery life. The headphones are compatible with both iOS and Android devices.

Price and availability in India

The Beats 360 is priced at Rs 42,900 in India and is available to order through Apple’s online store. The headphones are offered in Black, Cloud, Pink and Sky, with matching Performance Knit cushions included.

Additional Beats 360 Cushion Kits (including both ear cup and headband cushions) are sold separately, priced at Rs 6900.

These Beats 360 Cushion Kits are also available to order in performance knit material across six colours – Black, Cloud, Pink, Sky, Navy and Volt – and in UltraPlush material in Black and Cloud. Beats 360: What’s new The Beats 360 is the company’s first over-ear headphone with interchangeable ear and headband cushions. The headphones come with colour-matched Performance Knit cushions, while additional cushion kits are available separately in Performance Knit and UltraPlush materials. ALSO READ: Smartphone screen protectors to come under BIS standards from April 2027 The company said that the Performance Knit cushions use memory foam wrapped in a breathable knit, while UltraPlush cushions use engineered leather. The cushion kits are available in multiple colours, allowing the ear and headband cushions to be replaced separately from the headphones.

For sound, Beats 360 uses a new acoustic architecture with custom-designed drivers. Each driver has a three-layer diaphragm and dual neodymium magnets. The headphones support ANC, Transparency mode and Adaptive EQ, which adjusts acoustic frequencies based on the fit. Beats says its ANC system provides up to 1.75 times more combined active and passive noise cancellation than the Beats Studio Pro, based on the company's testing. The headphones also support Personalised Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking and Dolby Atmos. An accelerometer and gyroscope in the left earcup track head movement for supported content. Beats 360 has nine digital MEMS microphones, including microphones used for ANC and voice pickup. A beam-forming microphone system is used during calls to focus on the user's voice and reduce background noise.