Honor 200 Lite with 108MP AI portrait camera launched: Check price, specs

Honor 200 Lite: Details

The Honor 200 Lite features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 2000 nits peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 processor, includes 8GB RAM with an additional 8GB extended RAM, and offers up to 256GB of storage. It packs a 4500mAh battery and supports 35W charging. The device runs on MagicOS 8.0.

The smartphone is equipped with a 108MP main camera, a 5MP wide and depth camera, and a 2MP macro camera. A 50MP selfie camera is also provided. The device offers three distinct modes for portrait photography: 1x Environmental Portrait, 2x Atmospheric Portrait, and 3x Close-up Portrait. It features automatic field of view (FOV) switching between 1x and 0.8x. The AI Wide-angle Selfie mode with a 78-degree FOV works for selfies and switches to a 90-degree FOV for group selfies.

The device weighs 166g and measures 6.78mm in thickness.

Honor 200 Lite: Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch AMOLED display, 2000 nits peak brightness, 3240Hz risk-free PWM dimming

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6080

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB

Rear Camera: 108MP main camera + 5MP wide and depth + 2MP macro

Front Camera: 50MP

Battery: 4500mAh

Charging: 35W

OS: MagicOS 8.0