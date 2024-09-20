Sony Launches WF-C510 Wireless Earbuds in India at Rs 4,990

Sony has launched the WF-C510 wireless earbuds in India. The Japanese electronics maker stated that the new earbuds offer a compact design, long battery life, and more, all at an affordable price point. The Sony WF-C510 is available in four colours: blue, yellow, black, and white.

Sony WF-C510: Price, Availability, and Offers Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Priced at Rs 4,990, the Sony WF-C510 wireless earbuds will be available from September 26 at Sony Centres, Sony Exclusive stores, the ShopatSC website, major electronics stores, and e-commerce platforms.

As an introductory offer, customers can avail a cashback of Rs 1,000 on select bank cards, both online and offline, until October 31.

Sony WF-C510: Features

Sony said that the WF-C510 earbuds are the smallest closed-type earbuds it has produced, featuring a more compact design compared to previous models. The design is based on extensive ear shape data, with sensitivity evaluations across various ear types. The earbuds sport a rounded design, a matte finish, and a wider surface button for ease of use.

More From This Section

The WF-C510 is equipped with a Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE), which enhances audio quality across low and high frequencies. The earbuds also support 360 Reality Audio for an immersive, spatial sound experience.

The WF-C510 includes an Ambient Sound Mode that allows external sound to pass through, enabling users to stay aware of their surroundings. Additionally, the “Voice Focus” function helps capture human voices clearly while reducing background noise.

Sony promises a long battery life with up to 11 hours of music playback, which doubles when using the charging case. The earbuds also feature quick-charging capabilities, providing up to an hour of playback with just a five-minute charge.