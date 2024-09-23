Business Standard
Priced at Rs 24,990, the Sony Bravia Theatre U neckband-style speakers feature advanced noise isolation technology, offering a surround sound yet personal listening experience

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2024 | 2:58 PM IST

Sony has launched its new Bravia Theatre U wearable speakers in India. The neckband-style speakers provide an immersive cinematic experience, delivering surround sound for an open-air yet personal listening environment. The Bravia Theatre U speakers come with Dolby Atmos surround sound and create a spatial sound field using 360 Spatial Sound technology when paired with compatible Sony Bravia TVs.

Sony Bravia Theatre U: Price and availability
The new Sony Bravia Theatre U neckband speakers are available for purchase in India. Priced at Rs 24,990, the speakers can be found at Sony Centres, Sony authorised dealers, e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart, and select retail outlets.
 

Sony Bravia Theatre U: Details

The BRAVIA Theatre U features a lightweight design with cushioned materials, ensuring a secure fit around the user’s neck without sacrificing comfort. It includes adjustable features to accommodate various head sizes, enhancing overall wearability.

These wearable speakers incorporate Sony's X-Balanced Speaker unit, which the company claims enhances movies and dramas with cinema-quality audio. Users can connect two BRAVIA Theatre U speakers to a single TV or other devices using the Speaker Add function, which also allows individual volume control.

Sony said that it has designed the speakers with advanced noise isolation technology to minimise external sound leakage. They also include AI-powered Precise Voice Pickup technology, which isolates the speaker’s voice from background sounds during phone and video calls.
When connected to a TV, users can opt to play sound through the BRAVIA Theatre U speakers simultaneously with the TV’s built-in speaker for an even more immersive experience. The speakers feature multipoint connectivity, enabling users to switch between audio from two devices.

The Sony BRAVIA Theatre U neckband speakers have a splash-proof design with an IPX4 rating for resistance against water ingress. Regarding battery life, Sony claims the speakers provide 12 hours of battery life on a single charge and feature quick charge functionality, offering an hour of playback after just 10 minutes of charging.

Sony Sony Bravia speakers

First Published: Sep 23 2024 | 2:58 PM IST

