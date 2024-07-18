Dyson launches OnTrac headphones with customisable design: Check details

Dyson has launched its maiden high-fidelity headphones called Dyson OnTrac. The Singaporean technology company, known for its household appliances, offers customisation options on its first audio-only headphones with interchangeable caps and cushions for a more personalised experience.

"With over 30 years of experience in aeroacoustics, we've mastered sound physics. By reducing noise through in-house anechoic chambers and expert engineers, we've applied and further expanded our audio knowledge to develop the Dyson OnTrac headphones," said Jake Dyson, Chief Engineer.

Dyson OnTrac headphones: Details

The Dyson OnTrac headphones uses custom Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) algorithms that the company said utilises the eight microphone setup on the device to sample external sound 3,84,000 times per-second. This enables the OnTrac headphones to offer noise cancelling up to 40dB. Additionally, the headphones boast 40mm, 16-ohm neodymium speaker drivers for producing frequencies ranging from 6Hz to 21,000Hz.

As for the battery life, Dyson said that the headphones are powered by two lithium-ion batteries that offer up to 55 hours of playtime on a single charge with ANC enabled.

The headphones offer connectivity with smartphones through the MyDyson app that also offers features such as real-time soundtracking that monitors in-ear and external volume. The app also has three custom EQ modes for the headphones- Bass Boost, Neutral and Enhanced.

Dyson OnTrac headphones: Availability and colours