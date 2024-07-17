Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Technology / Gadgets / Samsung Galaxy M35 5G with 6000 mAh battery launched in India: Price, specs

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G with 6000 mAh battery launched in India: Price, specs

Priced at Rs 19,999 onwards, the Galaxy M35 5G smartphone will be available from July 20 onwards on Samsung's official website, e-commerce platform Amazon, and at select retail outlets

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G
Samsung Galaxy M35 5G
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2024 | 2:58 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Samsung on July 17 expanded its Galaxy M-series portfolio in India with the launch of the Galaxy M35 5G smartphone. Powered by a 6,000 mAh battery, the Galaxy M35 5G smartphone boasts a vapour cooling chamber for thermal management, a super AMOLED display of 120Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Plus protection.

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G: Price and variants

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

  • 6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 19,999
  • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 21,499
  • 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 24,499
Colours: Moonlight Blue, Daybreak Blue and Thunder Gray

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G: Availability and offers

The Samsung Galaxy M35 5G smartphone will be available in India during the Prime Day sale (July 20-21) on e-commerce platform Amazon India, and on Samsung’s official website and at select retail outlets.

As for the introductory offer, Samsung is offering a limited period discount of Rs 1000 on the Galaxy M35 5G smartphone. Additionally, customers can avail a discount of Rs 2000 on select bank cards.

Select existing Samsung Galaxy M-series smartphone users can also get a Rs 1000 cashback in the form of Amazon Pay cashback when purchasing the Galaxy M35 5G from the e-commerce platform Amazon India.

More From This Section

OnePlus expands ecosystem with Watch 2r, Nord Buds 3 Pro launch: Details

OnePlus Pad 2 debuts with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip: Price, specs

OnePlus Nord 4 with metallic body, AI features launched: Price, specs, more

Motorola's Moto g85 5G goes on sale with introductory offers: Check details

Dell launches Copilot Plus AI PCs in XPS, Inspiron line: Price, specs, more


Samsung Galaxy M35 5G: Details

Powered by Samsung Exynos 1380 processor, based on 5nm architecture, the Galaxy M35 5G smartphone is offered in up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB on-board storage. The smartphone sports a 6.62-inch fullHD+ super AMOLED display of 120Hz refresh rate. Samsung said the display could get bright up to 1000nits. The smartphone is powered by a 6,000 mAh battery, which Samsung claims will provide all-day battery life. The battery is supported by 25W wired charging, but the phone ships without the charging adaptor.

For imaging, the Galaxy M35 5G sports a triple-camera setup on the rear, featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the smartphone has a 13MP camera sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy M35 5G smartphone also gets the tap-and-pay functionality with the Samsung Wallet app for making contactless payment from the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G: Specifications
  • Display: 6.62-inch super AMOLED, FHD+, 120Hz refresh rate, 1000nits peak brightness
  • Processor: Samsung Exynos 1380
  • RAM: 6GB and 8GB
  • Storage: 128GB and 256GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary (OIS) + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP depth
  • Front camera: 13MP
  • Battery: 6000mAh
  • Charging: 25W
  • Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Plus

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Samsung to launch Galaxy M35 smartphone in India on July 17: What to expect

Tech wrap Jun 13: OPPO F27 Pro Plus, Garmin watches get YouTube Music, more

Samsung integrates Paytm into Wallet app, introduces referral programme

Samsung unveils AI-powered Odyssey OLED, ViewFinity, and Smart monitors

Samsung debuts Galaxy F55 with vegan leather finish in India: Price, specs

Topics :SamsungSamsung IndiaSamsung Galaxy

First Published: Jul 17 2024 | 2:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story