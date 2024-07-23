Acer launches Aspire 3D 15 SpatialLabs Edition laptop in India: Details

Taiwanese electronics brand Acer on July 23 announced the launched of the Aspire 3D 15 SpatialLabs Edition laptop in India. The company said that the laptop comes with the SpatialLabs glass-free 3D technology, allowing users to create content in 3D. The laptop allows users to transition between 2D and stereoscopic 3D modes, offering versatility and a more immersive experience without using any 3D glasses.

Acer Aspire 3D 15 SpatialLabs edition: Price and availability Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The new Acer Aspire 3D 15 SpatialLabs Edition laptop is priced at Rs 149,999 onwards and is now available on Acer Online store and offline at Acer exclusive stores.

Acer Aspire 3D 15 SpatialLabs edition: 3D content experience

Acer said that on the new Aspire 3D 15 SpatialLabs edition laptop, it has incorporated an optical lens directly onto the display. This stereoscopic 3D display technology coupled with sensory eye-tracking technology and real-time rendering capabilities offers users a system where images are projected and refracted based on users’ eye movements.

The company said that the new laptop makes 3D technology more accessible and immersive for a wide range of applications such as gaming, entertainment, professional design, and medical uses.

More From This Section

Acer Aspire 3D 15 SpatialLabs edition: Specifications

The laptop features a 15.6-inch 4K display for 2D mode and a 3D Stereoscopic module for SpatialLabs, offering 1920 x 2160 resolution with a 100 per cent Adobe RGB colour gamut in 3D mode. The laptop is powered by 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and features an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 graphic processing unit (GPU). Together, they offer computation power to process AI workloads and real-time rendering for a 3D immersive experience.

The Aspire 3D 15 offers instant 3D viewing with the SpatialLabs Model Viewer. Additionally, for life-like 3D gaming experience, Acer said that the laptop uses advanced optical solutions and next-gen shader technologies.

For video calls, the laptop comes with a USB HD camera capable of recording at 720p at 30 frames per second with Temporal Noise Reduction. The laptop also features a built-in HD webcam. As for connectivity, the Acer Aspire 3D 15 SpatialLabs edition laptop features HDMI 2.1 port, USB Type-C port with Thunderbolt 4 and Wi-Fi 6 support.