Home / Technology / Gadgets / Garmin launches Instinct 2X Solar edition smartwatches in India: Details

Garmin launches Instinct 2X Solar edition smartwatches in India: Details

Alongside, the outdoor adventure watch maker announced new pricing for the Garmin Instinct 2 series

BS Web Team New Delhi
Garmin launches Instinct 2X Solar edition smartwatches in India: Details

2 min read Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 2:49 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Adventure watchmaker Garmin on Thursday launched the Instinct 2X Solar and Instinct 2X Solar – Tactical Edition in India.  The Instinct 2X range starts at Rs 33,490, and the pricing goes up to Rs 55,990 for the top-end model. The watches will be available for purchase online on e-commerce platform Amazon India, Tata CLiQ, Tata Luxury, Synergizer, Flipkart and Nykaa, and offline at Garmin stores and Helios watch stores.
Fitted with integrated LED flashlights, the watches come encased in a fiber-reinforced polymer case. The built-in LED flashlight in the Instinct 2X Solar illuminated in red and white, with white adjustable for illumination intensity. The Tactical Edition is fitted with a multi-LED flashlight that illuminates in green besides white. The inclusion of a green light will assist users in maintaining their natural night vision during night operations, said the company. Other Tactical Edition exclusive features include tactical preloaded activities, projected waypoints, dual-position GPS formatting, and night-vision compatibility.

The watches meet US military standards for thermal and water resistance, according to the company. The smartwatches use solar energy for charging. The Instinct 2X Solar – Tactical Edition is equipped with specialised features such as night vision compatibility and stealth mode for parachute enthusiasts.
Designed for athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, the watches are loaded with features such as water resistance, scratch–resistant lens, health and wellness tracking, built-in sports apps, and heart rate variability tracker.

For fitness enthusiasts, the watches pack features such as Multi-Band GNSS Support, a 3-axis compass and barometric altimeter and the TracBack routing feature.

Also Read

Garmin launches Instinct Crossover Series watches in India: Price, features

Year in review 2022: Apple Watch 8 to Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, best smartwatches

First hybrid solar eclipse in a decade begins; it won't be visible in India

TVS Eurogrip launches tyres for superbikes, adventure touring segment

Rajasthan govt encourages farmers to set up solar pumps to cut cost

Audio-Technica unveils ATH-M20xBT, ATH-S220BT Bluetooth headphones in India

Sony announces Project Q, a handheld device to stream PS5 games: Details

Sony announces Project Q handheld device for PS5, to launch later this year

LG announces 2023 OLED TV series with top-end model priced at Rs 75,00,000

Realme Narzo N53 smartphone goes on sale with introductory offers: Details

Topics :smartwatchessolarIndiasmartwatchGarmin India

First Published: May 25 2023 | 2:56 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story