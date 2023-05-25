Garmin launches Instinct 2X Solar edition smartwatches in India: Details

Fitted with integrated LED flashlights, the watches come encased in a fiber-reinforced polymer case. The built-in LED flashlight in the Instinct 2X Solar illuminated in red and white, with white adjustable for illumination intensity. The Tactical Edition is fitted with a multi-LED flashlight that illuminates in green besides white. The inclusion of a green light will assist users in maintaining their natural night vision during night operations, said the company. Other Tactical Edition exclusive features include tactical preloaded activities, projected waypoints, dual-position GPS formatting, and night-vision compatibility.

Adventure watchmaker Garmin on Thursday launched the Instinct 2X Solar and Instinct 2X Solar – Tactical Edition in India. The Instinct 2X range starts at Rs 33,490, and the pricing goes up to Rs 55,990 for the top-end model. The watches will be available for purchase online on e-commerce platform Amazon India, Tata CLiQ, Tata Luxury, Synergizer, Flipkart and Nykaa, and offline at Garmin stores and Helios watch stores.