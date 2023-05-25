Home / Technology / Gadgets / Sony announces Project Q handheld device for PS5, to launch later this year

Sony announces Project Q handheld device for PS5, to launch later this year

IANS New Delhi
Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 10:50 AM IST
The 'Project Q' dedicated device, launching later this year, enables people to play any compatible game installed on PS5 console using Remote Play over Wi-Fi2.

"With a vibrant 8-inch LCD screen capable of up to 1080p resolution at 60 frames per second, the device delivers crisp visuals and smooth gameplay streamed from your PS5 when you're away from your TV," the company said in a statement.

All of the buttons and features of the DualSense wireless controller, including adaptive triggers and haptic feedback are featured on the device.

"It also highlights the tremendous popularity and power of the PS5 as the global development community rallies to push its advanced capabilities to the limit," said Jim Ryan, President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment.

"We're investing heavily in the future with innovative best-in-class hardware like PlayStation VR2 and the newly revealed Project Q, and our expansion into PC, Mobile and Live Service gaming is transforming how and where our content can be enjoyed," he added during an event.

PlayStation's first-ever official wireless earbuds were also revealed, bringing next-generation audio immersion to PS5 as well as PC, along with connectivity to smartphones via Bluetooth.

Launching later this year, the earbuds will feature new wireless technology, and will deliver lossless audio with low latency for a high-quality audio experience.

The company also showcased an array of new and upcoming PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR2, and PC titles.

The software lineup paid tribute to gaming's rich history as well, featuring iconic game franchises like Metal Gear Solid and Resident Evil, and sequels to fan favourites like Dragon's Dogma, Alan Wake and Arizona Sunshine.

"Our fans expect and deserve a steady cadence of amazing content. Today's presentation demonstrates our unwavering commitment to offering them the best and most varied catalog of games possible," said Ryan.

The event culminated with a new in-depth preview of Marvel's Spider-Man 2, the action blockbuster from Insomniac Games coming to PlayStation 5 this fall.

First Published: May 25 2023 | 12:18 PM IST

