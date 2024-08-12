Sennheiser HD 620S headphones launched in India at Rs 32990: Check features

Sennheiser has expanded its HD 600 series headphones portfolio in India with the launch of the HD 620S. The Sennheiser HD 620S headphones feature a 42mm driver and come in a metallic chassis that the company said “feels great but also serves an acoustic purpose”. Here are the details:

Sennheiser HD 620S: Price and availability

The company announced that the Sennheiser HD 620S headphones will be available at an introductory price of Rs 32,990 from August 12. The headphones will be available on the company’s official website, as well as on Amazon and Flipkart.

Sennheiser HD 620S: Details

The Sennheiser HD 620S headphones feature a custom-tuned 42mm dynamic transducer, commonly known as an audio driver. The company stated that the custom dynamic driver carries forward the sound profile of the open-back 600 series headphones with a modern and airy signature. The headphones feature a 150-ohm aluminium voice coil, which the company claims offers punchy dynamics across the entire frequency spectrum.

The headphones come with a metal chassis that not only feels good in hand but also serves an acoustic purpose. The company explained that the steel plate closing off the back is an efficient isolator that manages internal reflections that can hamper the overall listening experience. Sennheiser mentioned that the headphones have an open baffle to enable free movement of air, while recreating the experience of a loudspeaker setup in an “expertly tuned room.”

The Sennheiser HD 620S comes with a metal-reinforced headband and ear cup housings that add to the headphones' durability. It comes with a detachable 1.8m cable that has a 3.5mm stereo plug with an integrated locking screw for the included 6.3mm adapter. The HD 620S shares the twist-and-lock single-sided cable design with other Sennheiser headphones, providing users with options for aftermarket cables of different lengths and an in-line microphone.