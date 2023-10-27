What is India Mobile Congress? Everything you need to know about IMC event

Asia's largest technology forum, the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2023, has kickstarted today, on October 27, 2023, in New Delhi.

The three-day event was inaugurated by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the technology event will be held between October 27 to October 29, 2023, at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan in New Delhi.

The focal point of the event will be innovation, knowledge exchange, and networking, and to make it an essential event for those engaged in the telecom and technology sectors.

According to the PIB release, the event is a collaborative endeavour between the Department of Telecommunications and the Cellular Operators Association of India. The seventh IMC event is expected to attract over 1,00,000 attendees. Along with common people, more than 1,300 delegates and 400 speakers from 31 nations will join, and turn it into a worldwide tech spectacle.

Indian Mobile Congress 2023 event: All you need to know

The seventh edition of Indian Mobile Congress 2023 was inaugurated by PM Modi today at 9:45 am.

The Indian Prime Minister will also award 100 '5G Use Case Labs’ to educational institutions throughout the country, which are developed under the ‘100 5G Labs initiative.’

The three-day event is jointly organised by the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) and the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). The IMC 2023 aims to highlight India's advancements in telecommunications and technology.

The initiative will encourage innovation in different socio-economic sectors such as health, power, agriculture, education, transportation, etc. The event will also give India a push into the forefront of 5G technology use.

It will also play a key role in building a 6G-ready academic and start-up ecosystem in the nation. The initiative is a step towards the development of indigenous telecom technology, i.e., critical for national security.

What to expect from the IMC 2023 event?

The event will highlight the advancements in technologies such as 5G, 6G and Artificial Intelligence (AI) and discuss issues related to the semiconductor industry, green technology, cybersecurity, etc.

A significant inclusion in the IMC event is the 'Aspire' program, which will foster connections between startups, and investors, and develop businesses which aim to catalyse fresh entrepreneurial initiatives and collaborations.

In July 2023, Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnav emphasised positioning India as a technology superpower and said that the Aspire program is perfectly timed.

The event will also focus on expanding tech domains such as sat-com, broadcast, manufacturing, and semiconductors in collaboration with various associations such as ISpA, IESA, Elcina and others.