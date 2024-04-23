Home / Technology / Gadgets / Lava launches its maiden smartwatch series with health monitoring features

Lava Prowatch series will go on sale starting April 26 on Lava e-store and Amazon India with introductory offers

Lava Prowatch VN and Prowatch ZN
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 23 2024 | 2:38 PM IST
Indian smartphone brand Lava has debuted in the smartwatch category with its Prowatch series. The company’s smartwatch series encompasses two models–Prowatch ZN and Prowatch VN. The higher-end Prowatch ZN smartwatch comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and features health monitoring capabilities with a PPG sensor for heart rate and fitness tracking options.

The Prowatch ZN comes in two finishes–Valyrian Grey and Dragonglass Black, both with the option for metal and silicon strap. The Prowatch VN model only comes with a silicon strap and is available in three colours–Delft Blue, Moore Black, and Gull Grey.

Lava Prowatch ZN: Price and availability

The Lava ProWatch ZN is priced at Rs 4,999 for the variant with a silicon strap and Rs 5,999 with a metal strap. However, both models will be available at an introductory price of Rs 2,599 and Rs 2,999 from April 26 onwards. The smartwatch will be available online on Lava e-store and e-commerce platform Amazon India, and offline at select retail outlets.

Prowatch ZN (Silicon Strap): Rs 4,999

Introductory price: Rs 2,599

Prowatch ZN (Metal Strap): Rs 5,999

Introductory price: Rs 2,999 

Lava Prowatch VN: Price and availability

The Prowatch VN model is priced at Rs 3,999, however, it will be available at an introductory price of Rs 1,999 from April 26. Similar to the Prowatch ZN, the Prowatch VN model will be available on Lava e-store, Amazon India and at select retail outlets.

Prowatch VN (Silicon Strap): Rs 3,999

Introductory price: Rs 1,999

Lava Prowatch ZN: Specifications

  • Display: 1.43-inch AMOLED, 466x466 resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, 600 nits peak brightness
  • Body: Metal - Zinc Alloy
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2
  • Features: Heart rate sensor, SPO2 tracker, Sleep tracking, stress tracking, 110+ sports modes
  • Battery: 350mAh (Company claims 8 day battery on normal use and 20 days standby time)
  • Protection: IP68, Corning Gorilla Glass 3

Lava Prowatch VN: Specifications

  • Display: 1.96-inch TFT LCD display, 320x386 resolution, 500 nits peak brightness
  • Body: Metal - Zinc Alloy
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2
  • Features: Heart rate sensor, SPO2 tracker, Sleep tracking, stress tracking, 115+ sports modes
  • Battery: 230mAh (The company claims 7 day battery on normal use and 15 days standby time)
  • Protection: IP67

First Published: Apr 23 2024 | 2:38 PM IST

