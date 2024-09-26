Lava O3 budget smartphone launched: Check price, specifications, and more

Indian smartphone brand Lava has launched the Lava O3 budget smartphone. Powered by the UNISOC 9863A processor, the smartphone features a glossy back design and packs a 5,000 mAh battery. Here are the details:

The Lava O3 will be available at a launch price of Rs 5,579, inclusive of all offers. The smartphone is offered in a single variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It will be available for purchase from September 27 at 12 PM on the Lava e-store and the Amazon platform. The device will come in white, black, and lavender colour options.

Lava O3: Details

The Lava O3 features a 6.75-inch HD+ notch display. It is powered by the UNISOC 9863A processor, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, along with an additional expandable virtual RAM of up to 8GB. The device runs on Android 14 Go, offering a bloatware-free, clean interface with regular software updates.

The smartphone is equipped with a 13 MP dual AI rear camera and a 5 MP front camera, featuring various shooting modes, including AI, HDR, and Panorama.

Additional features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock. Lava is also offering free home service across India for O3 users.

Lava O3: Specifications

Display: 6.75-inch HD+

Processor: UNISOC 9863A

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 64GB

Rear Camera: 13MP

Front Camera: 5MP

Battery: 5,000 mAh

Charging: 10W

OS: Android 14 Go