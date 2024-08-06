Lava Yuva Star with HD screen, 5000 mAh battery launched: Know price, specs

Indian smartphone brand Lava on August 6 launched a new budget smartphone, the Lava Yuva Star. Priced at Rs 6,499, the smartphone features a 6.75-inch HD+ display and 5,000 mAh battery. The smartphone is offered in white, black and lavender with a glossy back panel design on all colours.

Priced at Rs 6,499, the LVA Yuva Star is offered in 4GB RAM and 64GB on-board storage configuration. The company said that the smartphone is now available at select retail outlets across India.

Lava Yuva Star: Details

The Lava Yuva Star sports a 6.75-inch display of HD+ resolution. In the camera department, the smartphone features a dual-camera setup at the back with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a depth sensing sensor. At the front, the Lava Yuva Star sports a 5MP camera in a notch design for selfies, video calls, and more. The company said that the smartphone offers various capture modes, including HDR mode, panorama mode, and more.

The Lava Yuva Star is powered by an octa-core UNISOC 9863A processor, paired with 4GB RAM. There is also an option to increase the RAM by up to additional 4GB using a portion of the smartphone’s storage as virtual RAM. The Lava Yuva Star features a 5000mAh battery and supports 10W wired charging through USB Type-C. Additional features include a side mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock feature.

The smartphone is based on Android 14 operating system and the company said that it comes with no pre-installed apps, offering a clean user interface.

Lava Yuva Star: Specifications