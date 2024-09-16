Lava launches Blaze 3 5G budget smartphone: Check price, specs, and more

Indian smartphone brand Lava has launched the Blaze 3 5G smartphone. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chip, the smartphone features a glass back finish, dual stereo speakers, and a new “Vibe Light” feature that creates a studio-like effect for photography. The Blaze 3 5G is offered in two colours: Glass Gold and Glass Blue.

Lava Blaze 3 5G: Price and availability

Priced at Rs 9999, the smartphone is offered in a single variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It will be available from September 18 on the Lava e-store and e-commerce platform Amazon India.

Lava Blaze 3 5G: Details

The Lava Blaze 3 5G sports a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display of a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone boasts a premium design and includes a Vibe Light at the back, which provides additional illumination for low-light photography. Lava said that the Vibe Light ensures consistent and even lighting, creating a studio-like effect with better contrast and softer shadows. Users can also adjust the colour temperature output. The imaging system comprises a 50-megapixel primary camera sensor at the back and an 8MP sensor on the front.

The Blaze 3 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300+ chip, paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage, expandable up to 1TB. It features a 5000mAh battery supporting 18W wired charging.

For privacy, the Blaze 3 5G includes facial unlock and native app lock features. Other notable functions include anonymous auto call recording, Dual App support, and an anti-peeping feature.

Lava Blaze 3 5G: Specifications