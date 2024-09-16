Business Standard
Lava launches Blaze 3 5G budget smartphone: Check price, specs, and more

Priced at Rs 9,999, the Lava Blaze 3 5G is offered in 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. The budget smartphone will be available for purchase on September 18

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

Indian smartphone brand Lava has launched the Blaze 3 5G smartphone. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chip, the smartphone features a glass back finish, dual stereo speakers, and a new “Vibe Light” feature that creates a studio-like effect for photography. The Blaze 3 5G is offered in two colours: Glass Gold and Glass Blue.

Lava Blaze 3 5G: Price and availability
Priced at Rs 9999, the smartphone is offered in a single variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It will be available from September 18 on the Lava e-store and e-commerce platform Amazon India.
 

Lava Blaze 3 5G: Details

The Lava Blaze 3 5G sports a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display of a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone boasts a premium design and includes a Vibe Light at the back, which provides additional illumination for low-light photography. Lava said that the Vibe Light ensures consistent and even lighting, creating a studio-like effect with better contrast and softer shadows. Users can also adjust the colour temperature output. The imaging system comprises a 50-megapixel primary camera sensor at the back and an 8MP sensor on the front.

The Blaze 3 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300+ chip, paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage, expandable up to 1TB. It features a 5000mAh battery supporting 18W wired charging.

For privacy, the Blaze 3 5G includes facial unlock and native app lock features. Other notable functions include anonymous auto call recording, Dual App support, and an anti-peeping feature.
Lava Blaze 3 5G: Specifications
  • Display: 6.5-inch HD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300
  • RAM: 6GB
  • Storage: 128GB
  • Rear Camera: 50MP primary + 2MP depth sensor
  • Front Camera: 8MP
  • Battery: 5000mAh
  • Charging: 18W (USB-C)
  • OS: Android 14

First Published: Sep 16 2024 | 2:59 PM IST

