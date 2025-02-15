Lava's Prowatch X launched with segment-first health features: Details here

Lava's smartwatch accessory sub-brand, Prowatch, has launched the Prowatch X smartwatch. The company said that the new smartwatch comes with a suite of segment-first features such as a 360-degree fitness suite that encompasses Body Energy, Heart Rate Variability (HRV), VO2 Max monitoring, and inbuilt GPS.

Lava's Prowatch X: Price and availability

Priced at Rs 4,499, the Prowatch X will be available for sale on e-commerce platform Flipkart from February 21 onwards. Additionally, customers purchasing the smartwatch can choose between three strap variants: Silicone, Nylon, and Metal - with a Cosmic Grey core.

Lava's Prowatch X: Details

Prowatch X features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with 466x466 resolution, 30Hz refresh rate and 500 nits brightness. It features Always-On Display (AOD) functionality and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The company said that the smartwatch's dial has an aluminium alloy frame with a sandblasted and oxidised finish, which not only makes it look premium but also lightweight for added comfort.

The smartwatch is powered by a dual-core Advanced Actions ATD3085C chipset and features a HX3960 PPG Sensor for precise heart rate and SpO2 measurement. It also comes with several features for outdoor tracking such as inbuilt GPS, six-axis motion sensors, altimeter, barometer and compass. For connectivity, the smartwatch gets support for Bluetooth 5.3. As for the battery, the company claims up to 10 days of battery backup in regular use. With continuous GPS usage, the battery is said to last for up to 17 hours.

Apart from Gorilla Glass 3 protection on the display, the Prowatch X gets an IP68 rating for protection against dust and water ingress. The company said that the watch can withstand submersion in water up to 1.5 metres for 30 minutes.

Lava's Prowatch X: Health and fitness tracking features