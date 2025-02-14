Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Technology / Gadgets / Blaupunkt launches SBW Chicago 50 soundbar in India: Check price, features

Blaupunkt launches SBW Chicago 50 soundbar in India: Check price, features

Priced at Rs 7,499, Blaupunkt SBW Chicago 50 comes in a bar-and-woofer set-up, offering 160-watt output

Blaupunkt SBW Chicago 50
Blaupunkt SBW Chicago 50
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 4:18 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
German audio brand Blaupunkt has launched its SBW Chicago 50 soundbar in India. The company said that it has kept the traditional bar-and-woofer style, but has fused in a modern design, superior sound and future-ready networking, to improve the entertainment experience at home.
 
Blaupunkt SBW Chicago 50: Price and availability
 
Priced at Rs 7,499, the Blaupunkt SBW Chicago 50 soundbar is now available in India on the company's official website and e-commerce platform Amazon India.
 
Blaupunkt SBW Chicago 50: Details
 
The Blaupunkt SBW Chicago 50 comes in a bar-and-woofer set-up, featuring a curved soundbar with a smooth grill for sound dispersion. The accompanying woofer gets side-firing vents and front ports that the company said are made from premium materials for improved durability.
With 160-watt output and twin 2.5-inch speaker drivers, the soundbar is said to offer clear sound at all levels. On the other hand, the 6.5-inch bass speaker inside the woofer is tasked with producing deep, low-end frequencies for a thumping effect. Additionally, SBW Chicago 50's integrated EQ system offers three customised sound modes: News, Music, and Movies, which makes it suitable for a variety of content. The company said that these modes improve frequency response to produce sharp voices, boosted bass, and clear conversation, even at lower levels.
 
For connectivity, Blaupunkt has equipped the SBW Chicago 50 with HDMI-ARC, Aux, USB, and Bluetooth. Additionally, it offers dual compatibility with a spectrum of devices.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ASUS launches its maiden dual-screen laptop in India, among other models

Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 with heart rate monitoring feature launched in India

ASUS Zenfone 12 Ultra unveiled with on-device AI features: Specs, details

LAVA Yuva Smart entry-level smartphone launched at Rs 6000: Specs, details

Acer launches Aspire 3 budget laptop for students: Price, specs, and more

Topics :Blaupunktsound devicesBluetooth audio devices

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 4:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story