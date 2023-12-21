Lava Storm 5G smartphone with FHD+ display launched at Rs 13,499: Specs

Home-grown smartphone brand Lava on December 21 launched the Storm 5G. Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6080 system-on-chip, the smartphone boasts a fullHD+ display and a dual-camera setup. Priced at Rs 13,499, the Lava Storm 5G is offered in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. It will be available in gale green and thunder black colours on Lava e-store and Amazon India from December 28.



As for the introductory offers, customers can avail up to Rs 1,500 discount on select bank cards. Additionally, Lava is offering free service at customer’s doorstep that can be availed within the phone’s warranty period.

Lava Storm 5G: Specifications

The Lava Storm 5G smartphone sports a 6.78-inch fullHD+ IPS panel of 120Hz refresh rate. Lava said the phone supports Widevine L1, which is required to stream videos on OTT platforms in full resolution. MediaTek Dimensity 6080, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB on-board storage, powers the smartphone.

The Lava Storm 5G smartphone features a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. On the front, the smartphone has a 16MP selfie camera in a punch-hole design. It features several camera modes such as Film, Slow Motion, Timelapse, UHD, Gif, Beauty, Intelligent Scanning, and more.

The 5G smartphone boots Android 13 operating system with near stock clean user interface. Lava said the smartphone will be upgraded to Android 14 operating system and it will rollout security updates for two years.

The Lava Storm 5G is powered by a 5000mAh battery, supported by 33W fast wired charging via USB Type-C. Other notable features include Bluetooth version 5.0 and Wi-Fi 802.11 for connectivity, a 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack and fingerprint scanner along with face unlock for biometric authentication.