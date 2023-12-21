Samsung Galaxy A15 5G, Galaxy A25 5G set to launch in India on December 26

South Korean electronics maker Samsung has announced that it will launch the Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A25 5G smartphones in India on December 26. The upcoming models in Samsung Galaxy A series will feature super AMOLED displays with “Vision Booster” technology, which the company said would enhance display legibility in bright outdoor conditions.

Samsung said the Galaxy A15 5G smartphone will sport a triple-camera setup on the rear, featuring a 50-megapixel main sensor with support for VDIS technology. According to the company, its VDIS technology reduces distortion in video recordings. The smartphone will feature higher RAM and in-built storage than its predecessor, announced Samsung.

The Galaxy A25 5G, on the other hand, will boast a super AMOLED display of up to 120Hz refresh rate. Samsung said the Galaxy A25 5G will feature a triple-camera set-up on the rear, encompassing a 50MP main sensor with optical image stabilisation. According to Samsung, the camera will feature several AI-powered editing tools.

Samsung said the Galaxy A25 5G smartphone will be powered by a 5nm chipset. Samsung has announced that both its upcoming smartphones will ship with built-in Knox Security platform for added security and privacy features. Besides there will be value-added features such as Auto Blocker, Secure Folder, Privacy Dashboard, Samsung Passkey, and more. The smartphone will get enhanced security and OS upgrades as compared to previous generations, announced Samsung.

Earlier this month, Samsung launched the Galaxy A05 smartphone in the budget category. The smartphone features a 6.7-inch HD+ display and a 50-megapixel main camera. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek G85 processor and boasts a 5,000 mAh battery. The Galaxy A05 boots Android 13 operating system-based One UI interface. Starting at Rs 9,999, Galaxy A05 is available in 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB internal storage variants on Samsung online store and other online e-commerce platforms and offline across Samsung exclusive and select retail stores.