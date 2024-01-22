Lenovo launches Legion 9i 16-inch gaming laptop in India: Know price, specs

China’s Lenovo on January 22 launched in India the Legion 9i 16-inhc gaming laptop. At Rs 449,990, the laptop features Legion Coldfront cooling system and a forged carbon A-cover. The laptop is powered by 13th Gen Intel Core i9 HX-series processor, paired with 32GB overclocked 6400Mhz DDR5 Dual-Channel RAM and up to 16GB Nvidia RTX 4090 GPU.

The Lenovo Legion 9i gaming laptop is available for purchase on Lenovo online store, major e-commerce platforms, and offline at Lenovo exclusive stores and select offline retail stores.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Lenovo Legion 9i: Features

The 16-inch Legion 9i laptop features the Legion Coldfront system co-created with Cooler Master. This integrated liquid cooling system is designed to handle thermals during gaming sessions. The cooling system coupled with an AI-tuned triple-fan air system boasts 6,333 individual vents.



READ: Apple likely to bring new iPad and MacBook models by April: Details here

The laptop features a dedicated Lenovo LA-2 AI chip for auto-adjusting power for maximum frame rates through its Smart FPS feature. Additionally, the gaming laptop comes with Tobii Horizon software and Nahimic by SteelSeries 3D for gearless head tracking and 3D audio output respectively.

Lenovo is offering three months access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Legion Arena with the purchase of Legion 9i gaming laptop.