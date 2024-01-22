Apple likely to bring new iPad and MacBook models by April: Details here

Apple is expected to unveil a new iPad Air, iPad Pro and MacBook Air in spring this year. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the devices would likely be released at the end of March or early April. Here is a roundup of the devices expected and the update they would bring:

iPad Air: Expected changes

The iPad Air 2024 model is expected to feature a larger 12.9-inch display, compared to the 10.9-inch on the current generation. The upcoming iPad Air model is expected to be powered by the M2 chip. In terms of design, the iPad will retain the frame as well as the housing of the current model. However, the camera module may be redesigned with a rectangular camera bump housing the sensor as well as a flash. Other notable features may include Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 support.

iPad Pro: Expected changes

The iPad Pro 2024 may come in two display sizes – 11-inch and 13-inch. The 2024 iPad Pro would likely be the first to sport an OLED panel. The OLED display would allow the Pro models to feature variable refresh rates, which is likely to reach as low as 10Hz – compared to 24Hz on the predecessor. The iPad Pro is expected to be powered by an M3 chip and support MagSafe wireless charging. Similar to the iPad Air, the new Pro models will likely get a redesigned camera module.

MacBook Air: Expected changes

Apple will likely upgrade the MacBook Air with the M3 chip and add support for Wi-Fi 6E. No major design changes are expected for the upcoming MacBook Air model.