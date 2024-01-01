LG unveils Gram Pro laptops with Intel Core Ultra processors: Details here

South Korean electronics maker LG has unveiled its Gram Pro series laptops, which it will showcase at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show 2024 in Las Vegas, starting January 9. The Pro series of the LG Gram laptop includes a 17-inch model, 16-inch model, and a 16-inch convertible model. All three models in the series are powered by Intel’s latest Core Ultra processors, which boasts a new neural processing unit (NPU) to run on-device AI. The Pro series devices get up to NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics.

All three models in the series sport LCD displays of WQXGA resolution (2,560 x 1,600). The 16-inch model and the convertible model also get the option for WQXGA+ (2,880 x 1,800) resolution OLED display.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel





ALSO READ: Logitech Wave Keys review: Ergonomic design for natural typing experience The laptops support LG Gram Link app for facilitating file sharing, photo transfers and screen mirroring between LG gram laptops and Android or iOS devices. The app also gets AI treatment for categorising shared photos on the laptop and image search through keyword identification.

LG gram Pro: Specification

Display: 16-inch WQXGA+ (2,880 x 1,800) OLED, 16-inch/17-inch WQXGA (2,560 x 1,600) LCD

Refresh Rate: up to 144Hz

Brightness: up to 400nits

Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7 processor / Intel Core Ultra 5 processor

GPU: Intel Arc graphics / NVIDIA RTX 3050 with GDDR6 4GB

RAM: up to 32GB LPDDR5X Max 7

Storage: 256GB / 512GB / 1TB (Gen4 NVMe)

Ports: 2x USB 3.2 Gen2, 2x USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (with Power Delivery, DisplayPort, Thunderbolt 4), HDMI 2.1

LG gram Pro 2-in-1: Specification

Display: 16-inch WQXGA+ (2,880 x 1,800) OLED / 16-inch WQXGA (2,560 x 1,600) LCD

Refresh Rate: up to 144Hz

Brightness: up to 400nits

Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7 processor / Intel Core Ultra 5 processor

GPU: Intel Arc graphics

RAM: up to 32GB LPDDR5X Max 7

Storage: 256GB / 512GB / 1TB (Gen4 NVMe)

Ports: 2x USB 3.2 Gen2, 2x USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (with Power Delivery, DisplayPort, Thunderbolt 4), HDMI 2.1