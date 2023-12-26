Home / Technology / Gadgets / POCO M6 budget 5G smartphone goes on sale: Know price, specs, and more

POCO M6 budget 5G smartphone goes on sale: Know price, specs, and more

Consumers can avail discounts of up to Rs 1,000 on purchase of the POCO M6 5G smartphone using ICICI, HDFC and SBI bank cards

Image: POCO M6 5G smartphone
BS Tech New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2023 | 12:51 PM IST
The POCO M6 5G smartphone is now available for purchase in India. Offered in up to 8GB RAM and 256GB on-board storage, the smartphone is a budget offering with 5G as one of its key selling points. The smartphone is available for purchase on Flipkart and POCO online store. It is available in orion blue and galactic black colours.

As for the introductory offers, consumers can avail discounts of up to Rs 1,000 on purchase of  POCO M6 5G smartphone using ICICI, HDFC and SBI bank cards. Additionally, POCO has collaborated with Airtel to offer additional 50GB internet data to Airtel prepaid users.

POCO M6 5G: Variants

4GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 10,499
6GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 11,499
8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 13,499

ALSO READ: Xiaomi to launch Redmi Note 13 5G series on Jan 4: Expected specs and more

POCO M6 5G: Specifications
The POCO M6 5G sports a 6.74-inch HD+ display of up to 90Hz refresh rates. The display is certified for TUV low blue light and TUV flicker-free. Besides, the display comes with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The POCO M6 5G smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ system-on-chip and is based on Android 13 operating system with MIUI interface layered on top. POCO has promised two major software updates and security patches for up to three years for the M6 5G smartphone.


The POCO M6 5G sports a dual rear camera set-up with a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The main camera features “Super Pixel” technology that POCO said produces detailed photos in low-light conditions. The POCO M6 5G supports 1080p resolution video recordings at 30fps. On the front, the POCO M6 5G smartphone sports a 5MP camera with AI portrait mode. Similar to the rear camera, the front facing camera is also capable of recording at 1080p at 30fps.

ALSO READ: OPPO A59 5G smartphone launched at Rs 14999 onwards: Offers, specs and more

The POCO M6 5G is powered by a 5,000mAh battery, supported by 18W fast wired charging. However, the smartphone comes with a 10W USB Type-C charging adapter as standard accessory. The smartphone features a 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack.

First Published: Dec 26 2023 | 12:51 PM IST

