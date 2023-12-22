POCO M6 5G budget smartphone launched in India: Know price, specs, and more

Chinese smartphone brand POCO on December 22 launched in India the POCO M6 5G. The smartphone is offered in 4GB RAM + 128GB storage, 6GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage at Rs 10,499, Rs 11,499, and Rs 13,499, respectively. The smartphone will be available on e-commerce platform Flipkart starting December 26 in orion blue and galactic black colours. As for the introductory offers, consumers can avail discounts of up to Rs 1,000 on purchase using ICICI bank card. Additionally, POCO has partnered with Airtel to offer the latter’s prepaid users an additional 50GB internet data.

POCO M6 5G: Specification

The POCO M6 5G measures 8.19mm at its thinnest point and weighs 195g. The smartphone sports a 6.74-inch HD+ display of up to 90Hz refresh rates. POCO said the display has TUV low blue light certification and TUV flicker-free certification. Besides, the display is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass.

Based on Android 13 operating system with MIUI interface layered on top, the POCO M6 5G smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ system-on-chip. POCO said it will roll out two major software updates and security patches for up to three years for the smartphone.

The POCO M6 5G sports a dual-camera set-up on the back, featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor. POCO said the main camera on the rear has “Super Pixel” technology, which allows for producing more detailed photos in low light conditions. The rear camera supports video recording at 1080p resolution at 30fps. On the front, the POCO M6 5G smartphone has a 5MP camera with AI portrait mode. The front camera is also capable of recording at 1080p at 30fps.

The POCO M6 5G is powered by a 5,000mAh battery, supported by 18W fast wired charging. However, the smartphone comes with a 10W USB Type-C charging adapter as a standard in-box accessory. The smartphone features a 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack.