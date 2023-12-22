Home / Technology / Gadgets / POCO M6 5G budget smartphone launched in India: Know price, specs, and more

POCO M6 5G budget smartphone launched in India: Know price, specs, and more

The POCO M6 5G will be available at Rs 10,499 onwards from December 26 on e-commerce platform Flipkart. The smartphone will be available with an introductory offer. Below are the details

POCO M6 5G smartphone
BS Tech New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2023 | 2:04 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Chinese smartphone brand POCO on December 22 launched in India the POCO M6 5G. The smartphone is offered in 4GB RAM + 128GB storage, 6GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage at Rs 10,499, Rs 11,499, and Rs 13,499, respectively. The smartphone will be available on e-commerce platform Flipkart starting December 26 in orion blue and galactic black colours. As for the introductory offers, consumers can avail discounts of up to Rs 1,000 on purchase using ICICI bank card. Additionally, POCO has partnered with Airtel to offer the latter’s prepaid users an additional 50GB internet data.

POCO M6 5G: Specification

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The POCO M6 5G measures 8.19mm at its thinnest point and weighs 195g. The smartphone sports a 6.74-inch HD+ display of up to 90Hz refresh rates. POCO said the display has TUV low blue light certification and TUV flicker-free certification. Besides, the display is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass.

Based on Android 13 operating system with MIUI interface layered on top, the POCO M6 5G smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ system-on-chip. POCO said it will roll out two major software updates and security patches for up to three years for the smartphone.

The POCO M6 5G sports a dual-camera set-up on the back, featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor. POCO said the main camera on the rear has “Super Pixel” technology, which allows for producing more detailed photos in low light conditions. The rear camera supports video recording at 1080p resolution at 30fps. On the front, the POCO M6 5G smartphone has a 5MP camera with AI portrait mode. The front camera is also capable of recording at 1080p at 30fps.

The POCO M6 5G is powered by a 5,000mAh battery, supported by 18W fast wired charging. However, the smartphone comes with a 10W USB Type-C charging adapter as a standard in-box accessory. The smartphone features a 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack.

Also Read

POCO M6 Pro 5G smartphone with 5,000 mAh battery launched: Price, specs

OPPO A59 5G smartphone launched at Rs 14999 onwards: Offers, specs and more

POCO forays into audio category, launches Pods wireless earbuds in India

Redmi 13C Series smartphone launched in India: Check price, specs and more

Samsung Galaxy S24 series: What to expect from upcoming premium smartphones

OPPO A59 5G smartphone launched at Rs 14999 onwards: Offers, specs and more

Lava Storm 5G smartphone with FHD+ display launched at Rs 13,499: Specs

ASUS launches Intel Core Ultra processors-powered ZenBook 14 OLED laptop

Galaxy Book 4 series: Samsung unveils Intel Core Ultra chip-powered laptops

Realme C67 budget 5G smartphone launched in India: Know price, specs, more

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :XiaomiPOCOxiaomi phonessmartphonesTechnology

First Published: Dec 22 2023 | 2:03 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story