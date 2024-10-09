Logitech debuts colourful POP Icon Keys keyboard and POP Mouse in India

Swiss computer peripheral maker Logitech has launched the POP Icon Keys wireless keyboard along with the POP Mouse in India. Designed for comfort and style, the POP Icon Keys keyboard boasts silent typing and customisable shortcuts, while the POP Mouse offers low noise smooth navigation. The Logitech POP Icon Keys and POP Mouse will be available for purchase in India soon.

Logitech is offering the POP Icon Keys wireless keyboard in rose/off-white, orange/off-white, graphite/green, lilac/off-white, and graphite/off-white colour combinations. Customers will be able to purchase the POP Icon Keys for Rs 6,695 and the POP Mouse for Rs 3,595. Customers can also buy the combo for Rs 9,295. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Logitech POP Icon Keys: Details

Logitech stated that the POP Icon Keys features low-profile keys that provide a responsive yet silent typing experience. The keyboard also offers multiple one-touch shortcut keys for muting the device, opening the emoji menu, taking screenshots, and more. Additionally, there are four Action Keys that are customisable using the Logi Options+ companion app. The Action Keys can be tailored for opening productivity apps, social media apps, music and video apps, or even artificial intelligence tools, including Logitech’s own Logi AI Prompt Builder.

More From This Section

Logitech noted that the keyboard is designed to work with multiple operating systems and devices simultaneously. Users can connect up to three different computers, phones, or tablets at once and switch between devices with a single key press. As for battery life, Logitech stated that the POP Icon Keys can last up to 36 months.

Logitech POP Mouse: Details

The Logitech POP Mouse features a SmartWheel that provides precise navigation. It also incorporates the company’s Silent Touch Technology, which eliminates 90 per cent of click noise. The mouse includes two customisable Action buttons that can be assigned tasks from the companion Logi Options+ app. According to Logitech, the POP Mouse offers a battery life of 24 months.