Amazon introduces Fire HD 8 tablet with AI-powered experiences: What is new

Amazon has launched the Fire HD 8, its first tablet featuring artificial intelligence (AI)-powered experiences. The tablet offers an 8-inch display in a lightweight and portable design. According to Amazon, the Fire HD 8 boasts 50 per cent more RAM than the previous generation, now with 3GB RAM, and is available in 32GB and 64GB storage options. The tablet includes AI-powered features such as Writing Assist, Webpage Summaries, and Wallpaper Creator, which will be rolled out later this month.

Amazon Fire HD 8: Lineup Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Fire HD 8 series includes three models: Fire HD 8, Fire HD 8 Kids (for ages 3 to 7), Fire HD 8 Kids Pro (for ages 6 to 12). The Fire HD 8 Kids and Fire HD 8 Kids Pro models come with a kid-proof case to ensure durability.

Amazon Fire HD 8: Features and specifications

More From This Section

The Fire HD 8 tablet features an 8-inch HD display with strengthened aluminosilicate glass for added durability. The tablet is equipped with an upgraded 5MP rear camera and offers 3GB RAM, which is 50 per cent more than the previous generation model launched in 2022. Storage options include 32GB or 64GB, and users can expand the storage up to 1TB via a microSD card (sold separately). The device is claimed to offer up to 13 hours of battery life.

The tablet also includes AI-powered features:

Writing Assist: Compatible with any app on the Fire HD 8 tablet to help with writing tasks.

Webpage Summaries: Provides quick insights and summaries of web articles.

Wallpaper Creator: Allows users to customise their device with generative AI-powered wallpapers.

These features will be rolled out to all compatible Fire tablets later this month.