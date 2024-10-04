Samsung Galaxy S24 FE goes on sale with introductory offers: Check details

Samsung 's latest Galaxy S24 FE smartphone is now available for purchase in India. Equipped with the Samsung Exynos 2400e chip, this fan edition model of the flagship Galaxy S24 boasts a comprehensive Galaxy AI experience. Like its predecessor, the smartphone features a design inspired by its flagship counterpart, but it includes several notable enhancements, such as a larger display and a high-capacity battery.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: Price and variants Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 59,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 65,999 Colours: Blue, Graphite, and Mint

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: Introductory offers

As part of the introductory offers, the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of the Galaxy S24 FE is available for Rs 59,999, reduced from its original price of Rs 65,999. Additionally, customers can take advantage of the Samsung Care+ package, valued at Rs 4,799, for a discounted price of Rs 999. This introductory offer is valid until October 12.

There is also an option for a no-interest equated monthly instalment (no-cost EMI) plan of up to 12 months through Samsung Finance Plus.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: Details

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. For photography, the smartphone is equipped with a 50MP primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), along with a 12MP ultra-wide camera and an 8MP telephoto camera.

The device is powered by the Exynos 2400e chip, which is part of the same series that powers the Galaxy S24 flagship smartphone. The AI-driven features include Google’s Circle to Search, Live Translate for translations during phone calls, an Interpreter for real-time translation during in-person conversations, and writing assistance with Composer and Note Assist. Additionally, Samsung provides various Galaxy AI tools for image editing, such as generative editing for removing or rearranging elements in an image, Portrait Studio for thematic edits, and Instant Slow-mo for videos.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: Specifications