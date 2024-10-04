Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Technology / Gadgets / Samsung Galaxy S24 FE goes on sale with introductory offers: Check details

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE goes on sale with introductory offers: Check details

As part of the introductory offers, customers can purchase the top-end variant of the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE with 256GB of storage at the price of the 128GB storage model, which is Rs 59,999

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2024 | 5:24 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Samsung's latest Galaxy S24 FE smartphone is now available for purchase in India. Equipped with the Samsung Exynos 2400e chip, this fan edition model of the flagship Galaxy S24 boasts a comprehensive Galaxy AI experience. Like its predecessor, the smartphone features a design inspired by its flagship counterpart, but it includes several notable enhancements, such as a larger display and a high-capacity battery.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: Price and variants

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

  • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 59,999
  • 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 65,999
Colours: Blue, Graphite, and Mint

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: Introductory offers

As part of the introductory offers, the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of the Galaxy S24 FE is available for Rs 59,999, reduced from its original price of Rs 65,999. Additionally, customers can take advantage of the Samsung Care+ package, valued at Rs 4,799, for a discounted price of Rs 999. This introductory offer is valid until October 12.
There is also an option for a no-interest equated monthly instalment (no-cost EMI) plan of up to 12 months through Samsung Finance Plus.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: Details

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. For photography, the smartphone is equipped with a 50MP primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), along with a 12MP ultra-wide camera and an 8MP telephoto camera.
The device is powered by the Exynos 2400e chip, which is part of the same series that powers the Galaxy S24 flagship smartphone. The AI-driven features include Google’s Circle to Search, Live Translate for translations during phone calls, an Interpreter for real-time translation during in-person conversations, and writing assistance with Composer and Note Assist. Additionally, Samsung provides various Galaxy AI tools for image editing, such as generative editing for removing or rearranging elements in an image, Portrait Studio for thematic edits, and Instant Slow-mo for videos.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: Specifications
  • Display: 6.7-inch FHD+, Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz refresh rate, Vision Booster technology
  • Processor: Exynos 2400e
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 128GB / 256GB / 512GB
  • Rear Camera: 50MP primary (with OIS) + 12MP ultra-wide + 8MP telephoto
  • Front Camera: 10MP
  • Battery: 4,700mAh
  • Charging: 25W wired, wireless charging support
  • Protection: IP68

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Samsung announces festive offers on Galaxy Z Fold 6, Flip 6: Check deals

Samsung to release Android 15-based One UI 7 with 'next Galaxy' in 2025

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series goes on sale with launch offers: Details here

Samsung to launch Galaxy A16 in 4G and 5G connectivity variants: Report

Soon, Samsung to debut Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition: What to expect

Topics :Samsung GalaxySamsung MobilesSamsung India

First Published: Oct 04 2024 | 5:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story