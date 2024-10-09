Lava Agni 3 goes on sale with launch offers: Key features, price, specs

The Lava Agni 3 smartphone is now available for purchase in India. Launched on October 4, the smartphone features a dual-display design with a secondary 1.74-inch AMOLED display at the back that can be used to view quick notifications, image previews, and more. Additionally, the phone has a customisable “Action Key,” which can be assigned different tasks, similar to Apple’s Action Button on the iPhone 16 series.

Lava Agni 3: Price and variants Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp 8GB RAM + 128GB storage (with charger bundled): Rs 22,999

8GB RAM + 128GB storage (without charger): Rs 20,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 24,999 Colours: Heather Glass and Pristine Glass

Lava Agni 3: Availability and introductory offers

The Lava Agni 3 smartphone is available for purchase on the Lava e-store and the e-commerce platform Amazon India. As part of the introductory offer, customers purchasing the smartphone can avail of a bank discount of Rs 1,000 on the 128GB storage variant without a charger. The other two models are available with a bank discount of Rs 2,000.

Lava Agni 3: Details

The Lava Agni 3 comes with a 6.78-inch 1.5K resolution 3D curved AMOLED display boasting a 120Hz refresh rate. On the back, it features a secondary 1.74-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 336 x 480, situated alongside the rear camera module. This secondary screen serves multiple purposes, including quick access to notifications, call management, rear camera previews for selfies, music controls, and tracking steps and calories.

A standout feature of the Agni 3 is its customisable Action Key, which supports over 100 shortcut combinations using short, long, or double presses. Users can configure this button to perform a variety of tasks, including acting as a camera shutter, toggling between silent and ring modes, activating the flashlight, taking screenshots, or launching specific apps.

The Agni 3 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset, paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 66W fast wired charging.

The smartphone's rear camera system includes a 50MP Sony main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP 3x zoom telephoto lens. For selfies, there’s a 16MP front camera with electronic image stabilisation (EIS).

Running on Android 14, the Lava Agni 3 is set to receive up to three major OS updates. It also supports 14 5G bands, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, and comes equipped with stereo speakers featuring Dolby Atmos surround sound for an enhanced audio experience.

Lava Agni 3: Specifications