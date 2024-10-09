Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Technology / Gadgets / Lava Agni 3 goes on sale with launch offers: Key features, price, specs

Lava Agni 3 goes on sale with launch offers: Key features, price, specs

The Lava Agni 3 boasts a dual-display design with a secondary touchscreen on the rear, alongside the rear camera module. Moreover, the smartphone features an action key akin to Apple's Action Button

Lava Agni 3
Lava Agni 3
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2024 | 9:29 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Lava Agni 3 smartphone is now available for purchase in India. Launched on October 4, the smartphone features a dual-display design with a secondary 1.74-inch AMOLED display at the back that can be used to view quick notifications, image previews, and more. Additionally, the phone has a customisable “Action Key,” which can be assigned different tasks, similar to Apple’s Action Button on the iPhone 16 series.

Lava Agni 3: Price and variants

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

  • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage (with charger bundled): Rs 22,999
  • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage (without charger): Rs 20,999
  • 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 24,999
Colours: Heather Glass and Pristine Glass

Lava Agni 3: Availability and introductory offers

The Lava Agni 3 smartphone is available for purchase on the Lava e-store and the e-commerce platform Amazon India. As part of the introductory offer, customers purchasing the smartphone can avail of a bank discount of Rs 1,000 on the 128GB storage variant without a charger. The other two models are available with a bank discount of Rs 2,000.

Lava Agni 3: Details

More From This Section

Sony launches Pulse Explore earbuds, Pulse Elite headset for PS5: Details

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE goes on sale with introductory offers: Check details

Lava Agni 3 with 'Action Key' akin to iPhone launched: Price, specs, more

Amazon introduces Fire HD 8 tablet with AI-powered experiences: What is new

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series goes on sale with launch offers: Details here


The Lava Agni 3 comes with a 6.78-inch 1.5K resolution 3D curved AMOLED display boasting a 120Hz refresh rate. On the back, it features a secondary 1.74-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 336 x 480, situated alongside the rear camera module. This secondary screen serves multiple purposes, including quick access to notifications, call management, rear camera previews for selfies, music controls, and tracking steps and calories.
A standout feature of the Agni 3 is its customisable Action Key, which supports over 100 shortcut combinations using short, long, or double presses. Users can configure this button to perform a variety of tasks, including acting as a camera shutter, toggling between silent and ring modes, activating the flashlight, taking screenshots, or launching specific apps.

The Agni 3 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset, paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 66W fast wired charging.

The smartphone's rear camera system includes a 50MP Sony main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP 3x zoom telephoto lens. For selfies, there’s a 16MP front camera with electronic image stabilisation (EIS).
Running on Android 14, the Lava Agni 3 is set to receive up to three major OS updates. It also supports 14 5G bands, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, and comes equipped with stereo speakers featuring Dolby Atmos surround sound for an enhanced audio experience.

Lava Agni 3: Specifications
  • Main Display: 6.78-inch, 3D curved AMOLED, 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR support, Widevine L1 support, under-display fingerprint sensor
  • Secondary Display: 1.74-inch AMOLED, 336 x 480 resolution
  • Audio: Stereo speakers (Dolby Atmos)
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300X
  • RAM: 8GB LPDDR5
  • Storage: 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1)
  • Rear Camera: 50MP Primary (Sony Quad-Bayer, OIS), 8MP ultra-wide, 8MP telephoto (3x zoom)
  • Front Camera: 16MP with EIS
  • Battery: 5,000mAh
  • Charging: 66W wired
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Lava Agni 3 launching on Oct 4 with novel dual displays: What to expect

Lava O3 budget smartphone launched: Check price, specifications, and more

Lava Blaze X review: A well-rounded smartphone on budget from Indian brand

Lava Blaze X with curved AMOLED display, 64MP Sony camera launched: Details

Lava Yuva budget 5G smartphone goes on sale: Know price, specs, and more

Topics :Lava smartphonesLavaIndian smartphoneTechnology

First Published: Oct 09 2024 | 9:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story