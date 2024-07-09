Logitech G515 Lightspeed TKL gaming keyboard launched in India at Rs 14,195

Swiss PC accessories maker Logitech on July 9 launched in India the G515 Lightspeed TKL wireless gaming keyboard. Logitech said the G515 has been built with a layer of sound-dampening foam, pre-lubricated switches, integrated stabilizers, and premium PBT keycaps to ensure optimal comfort, while maintaining a cleaner and a modern look.

The Logitech G515 LIGHTSPEED TKL wireless gaming keyboard is priced at Rs 14,195 and is available for purchase on Logitech’s official website. The keyboard is available in two colourways – Black and White.

Logitech G515 LIGHTSPEED TKL: Details

Logitech said that the G515 gaming keyboard enables a more efficient and comfortable typing experience by combining low-profile switches with a sleek design. The keyboard also offers the company’s LIGHTSPEED, LIGHTSYNC, and KEYCONTROL technologies that it said offers gamers a high-performance gaming keyboard experience.

The company said that the sleek design of the keyboard, measuring 22mm thickness, eliminates the need for a wrist rest. This comes along with 1.3mm distance between the keys and a total key travel distance of 3.2mm. Logitech said that this distance is shorter than traditional switches which enables gamers more clicks per minute.

Additionally, Logitech’s KEYCONTROL technology enables an array of customisation options for gamers. Utilising this, the company said that the user can enable a single key to perform 15 different actions. The customisation also extends to audio cues, lighting effects, and more.