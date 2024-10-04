Lava Agni 3 with 'Action Key' akin to iPhone launched: Price, specs, more

Lava has launched the Agni 3 smartphone, boasting a dual-display design and an iPhone-like Action Key, which it said can be customised by the user to perform different tasks. Other notable features include a secondary 1.74-inch AMOLED display at the back of the smartphone. This display can be used to view quick notifications, image previews, from the main camera, and more.

Lava Agni 3: Price and variants Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp 8GB RAM + 128GB storage (with charger bundled): Rs 22,999

8GB RAM + 128GB storage (without charger): Rs 20,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 24,999 Colours: Heather Glass, Pristine Glass

Lava Agni 3: Availability

The Lava Agni 3 smartphone is now available for pre-booking on Amazon India. Customers can pre-book the smartphone by paying a token amount of Rs 499. This amount will be available as Amazon Pay balance or a gift card and can be redeemed towards the purchase. General availability starts on October 8.

As for the introductory offer, Lava is offering a bank discount of Rs 1,000 on the 128GB storage variant without a charger. A bank discount of Rs 2,000 is applicable on the other variants.

Lava Agni 3: Details

The Lava Agni 3 sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K 3D curved AMOLED display of a 120Hz refresh rate. There is a secondary 1.74-inch AMOLED display at the back, alongside the rear camera module. This secondary display has a resolution of 336 x 480 and offers multiple functionalities such as quick notification views, call management, rear camera previews for selfies, music player control, steps and calorie monitoring, and more.

The smartphone also has a customisable Action Key, which the company claims offers over 100 shortcut combinations using short, long, and double presses. Users can configure this button to act as a shutter button for the camera, switch between silent and ring modes, turn on the flashlight, take a screenshot, open a specific app, and more.

The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chip, coupled with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. It features a 5,000mAh battery and supports 66W fast wired charging.

The Lava Agni 3 features a triple-camera rear setup, featuring a 50-megapixel main sensor from Sony with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The main camera is accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide lens and an 8MP 3x telephoto lens. The 16MP front-facing camera supports electronic image stabilisation (EIS).

The smartphone is based on Android 14, and Lava has promised up to three generations of OS updates. It also supports 14 5G bands, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.4. The stereo speaker system on the smartphone features Dolby Atmos surround sound support.

Lava Agni 3: Specifications