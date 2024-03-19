Motorola Edge 50 Pro details emerge on Flipkart, launch set for April 3

Chinese electronics maker Lenovo’s smartphone brand Motorola has confirmed that it will launch the Edge 50 Pro smartphone in India on April 3. The company has listed the product page on e-commerce platform Flipkart where it confirmed the launch date and detailed key specifications and features of the upcoming smartphone. Below are the details:

Motorola Edge 50 Pro: What to expect

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

According to the product listing page on Flipkart, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro smartphone will be offered in three Pantone validated colourways – Purple, Black and Silver. While the Purple and Black coloured variants appear to have matte finish back panel design, the Silver colour variant features a metallic finish.

The smartphone will sport a 6.7-inch 3D curved pOLED display with 1.5K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. The display will have a peak brightness level of 2000nits and will support HDR10+ for content consumption. Motorola has confirmed that the display is the first to get validated by Pantone for colour accuracy.

The Pantone validation continues with the triple-camera set-up on the Motorola Edge 50 Pro smartphone, which will feature a 50-megapixel primary camera with AI features. Some of these features include adaptive stabilisation, auto-focus tracking, AI Photo Enhancement engine, and more.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro: Expected specifications