Samsung launches Galaxy A55, A35 smartphones in India at Rs 30,999 onwards

After global unveiling, Samsung has launched the Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 smartphones in India. Both the smartphones boast super AMOLED displays of 120Hz refresh rate and 50-megapixel based triple-camera set-up on the back. Here are the details of the two new Galaxy A-series smartphones:
Samsung Galaxy A55: Price and variants
- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 39,999
- 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 42,999
- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 45,999
Samsung Galaxy A35: Price and variants
- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 30,999
- 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 33,999
Samsung Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35: Availability and introductory offers
Both the smartphones are now available on Samsung online store. The smartphones will be available at Samsung exclusive and partner stores, and other online platforms starting March 18.
As for the introductory offers, the Samsung Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 are available with a cashback offer of Rs 3,000 on select bank cards. There is also an option for a no-interest equated monthly instalment plan of up to 6 months with select banks.
Samsung Galaxy A55: Specifications
- Display: 6.6-inch Super AMOLED, FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
- Processor: Exynos 1480
- RAM: 8GB / 12GB
- Storage: 128GB / 256GB
- Rear Camera: 50MP Primary with OIS (f1.8) + 12MP Ultra-Wide angle (f2.2) + 5MP macro (f2.4)
- Front Camera: 32MP (f2.2)
- Battery: 5,000mAh
- OS: OneUI 6.1 based on Android 14
- Support: 4 years of major OS updates and 5 years of security patches
Samsung Galaxy A35: Specifications
- Display: 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display, FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
- Processor: Exynos 1380
- RAM: 6GB / 8GB
- Storage: 128GB / 256GB
- Rear Camera: 50MP Primary with OIS (f1.8) + 8MP Ultra-Wide angle (f2.2) + 5MP macro (f2.4)
- Front Camera: 13MP (f2.2)
- Battery: 5,000mAh
- OS: OneUI 6.1 based on Android 14
- Support: 4 years of major OS updates and 5 years of security patches