POCO X6 Neo goes on sale with introductory offers: Know price, specs, more

The POCO X6 Neo smartphone is now available for purchase in India. The latest offering by the Chinese smartphone brand starts at Rs 15,999 and is offered in up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage configuration. The POCO X6 Neo smartphone is available in Martian Orange, Horizon Blue, and Astral Black colours.

POCO X6 Neo: Variants and pricing

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 15,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 17,999

POCO X6 Neo: Introductory offers

The POCO X6 Neo smartphone is now available on e-commerce platform Flipkart with introductory offers, including a discount of Rs 1,000 on ICICI Credit and Debit cards.

Alternatively, the company is offering an exchange bonus of Rs 1000 on trade-in deals.

The company has also announced that the first 1,000 customers to purchase the smartphone can get coupons worth Rs 1,000, which can be redeemed on the e-commerce platform Myntra.

POCO X6 Pro 5G: Specification