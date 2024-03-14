MSI Claw handheld gaming device launched in India at Rs 88990: Details here

Taiwanese electronic brand MSI has launched the Claw, its inaugural handheld gaming device, in India. Announced at the Consumer Electronic Show (CES) in January, the MSI claw is powered by Intel Core Ultra processors. In India, MSI is offering the Claw in two processors – Intel Core Ultra 7 and Intel Core Ultra 5. Below are the details:

MSI Claw: Price and variants

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Claw with Intel Core Ultra 7 (155H): Rs 96,990 onwards

Claw with Intel Core Ultra 5 (135H): Rs 88,990

MSI Claw: specifications

The MSI Claw sports a 7-inch fullHD touchscreen of up to 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by Intel Core Ultra processors, the handheld gaming device by MSI features Intel XeSS technology for enhancing frames per second (FPS) that the company said makes for a smoother gameplay experience.

For thermals, the Claw has MSI Cooler Boost Hyperflow thermal technology. The handheld gaming device has a 53Wh battery built-in, which the company said can provide two hours battery life in full workload condition.