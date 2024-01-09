Home / Technology / Gadgets / Motorola launches Moto G34 budget 5G smartphone in India: Know price, specs

Priced at Rs 10,999 onwards, the Motorola Moto G34 5G smartphone is available for pre-order with sale starting from January 17 on Motorola online store and Flipkart

Motorola Moto G34 5G
BS Tech New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Chinese electronics maker Lenovo’s smartphone brand Motorola on January 9 launched in India the Moto G34 5G. The smartphone is offered in ocean green, ice blue, and charcoal black colours, with vegan leather finish on the ocean green and 3D acrylic glass finish on the ice blue and charcoal black colours.

The smartphone is offered in 4GB and 8GB RAM variants, both with 128GB storage, at Rs 10,999 onwards. The Moto G34 5G smartphone is available for pre-orders on Flipkart, with availability starting from January 17 on Motorola online store and Flipkart. As for the introductory offers, the company is offering an exchange bonus of up to Rs 1,000 in trade-in deals.

Moto G34 5G: Price

4GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 10,999
8GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 11,999

Moto G34 5G: Specification

Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G, paired with up to 8GB and 128GB storage, powers the smartphone. It sports a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display of 120Hz refresh rate. A 50-megapixel primary sensor on the rear, paired with a 2MP macro lens, covers imaging. On the front, there is a 16MP camera sensor. Camera features include image auto enhance, gesture capture, smile capture and auto night vision mode. The smartphone boots Android 14 operating system. It has a 5,000mAh battery, supported by 20W fast charge.

Display: 6.5-inch HD+ LCD, 120Hz refresh rate, 580 Nits peak brightness,
CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G
RAM: up to 8GB
Storage: 128GB (expandable up to 1TB)
Rear camera: 50MP+2MP
Front camera: 16MP
Battery: 5,000mAh, 20W fast charging
OS: Android 14
Features: Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 802.11, 3.5mm headset jack
Protection: IP52 rating

