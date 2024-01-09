Lenovo unveils ThinkBook Plus Gen5 Hybrid with Windows base, Android tablet

Lenovo has unveiled the ThinkBook Plus Gen5 Hybrid offers, a unique two-in-one with two products rolled into one – a Microsoft Windows laptop base system and an Android-powered tablet. Essentially, the ThinkBook Plus Gen5 Hybrid has two products that can be used together as a Windows PC or independently as Windows PC with base connected to the external monitor and Android tablet with display detached from the base.

In laptop mode, the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen5 Hybrid works like a Windows laptop powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor with 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD for storage, and a 75WHr battery all housed in the base. With the display detached, the base of the ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid Station can be connected to an external monitor for it to work like a PC.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The display module is a standalone device itself, powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor with 12GB RAM and 256GB on-board storage. When detached from the Hybrid station, the 14-inch 2.8K OLED display can function like an Android tablet with a 38WHr battery.

ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid: Specification



Display: 14-inch, 2.8K OLED Touch/Pen, DCI-P3 100 per cent

Processor: Hybrid Station: Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor / Hybrid Tab: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen

OS: Hybrid Station: Microsoft Windows 11 / Hybrid Tab: Android 13

RAM: Hybrid Station: 32GB / Hybrid Tab: 12GB

Storage: Hybrid Station: 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD / Hybrid Tab: 256GB UFS3.1

Ports: Hybrid Station: 2 x USB-C (Thunderbolt 4), 1x Combo Audio Jack / Hybrid Tab: 1 x USB-C

Connectivity: Hybrid Station: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 / Hybrid Tab: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3

Rear camera: 13MP + 5MP

Front camera: FHD+IR