Vivo Y28 5G smartphone with MediaTek Dimensity 6020 launched: Prices, specs

Vivo Y28 5G: Prices
Vivo Y28 5G: Specification The Vivo Y28 5G smartphone measures 8.09mm at its thinnest point and has a flat frame design. It sports a 6.56-inch HD+ display of up to 90Hz refresh rates and a peak brightness level of 840nits. A 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2MP macro camera on the rear cover imaging. Imaging features include camera modes with light effects, customisable bokeh flares, and super night mode. On the front, the smartphone sports an 8MP camera sensor.
The Vivo Y28 5G smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset. It boots Android 13 operating system-based FunTouch OS 13 user interface. A 5,000mAh battery, supported by 15W wired charging, powers the smartphone.
