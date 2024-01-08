Home / Technology / Gadgets / Vivo Y28 5G smartphone with MediaTek Dimensity 6020 launched: Prices, specs

Starting at Rs 13,999, the Vivo Y28 5G smartphone is available on e-commerce platform Amazon India and Flipkart, and at select retail stores

Image: Vivo Y28 5G smartphone
BS Tech New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2024 | 1:18 PM IST
Chinese smartphone maker Vivo on January 8 launched in India the Vivo Y28 5G. Priced at Rs 13,999 onwards, the smartphone is offered in glitter aqua and crystal purple, and up to 8GB RAM and 128GB on-board storage configuration. The smartphone is now available on Vivo India online store, e-commerce platform Amazon India and Flipkart, and offline at select retail stores. As for the introductory offers, Vivo is offering discounts up to Rs 1,500 on select bank cards.

Vivo Y28 5G: Prices

4GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 13,999
6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 15,499

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 16,999  

Vivo Y28 5G: Specification
The Vivo Y28 5G smartphone measures 8.09mm at its thinnest point and has a flat frame design. It sports a 6.56-inch HD+ display of up to 90Hz refresh rates and a peak brightness level of 840nits. A 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2MP macro camera on the rear cover imaging. Imaging features include camera modes with light effects, customisable bokeh flares, and super night mode. On the front, the smartphone sports an 8MP camera sensor.

The Vivo Y28 5G smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset. It boots Android 13 operating system-based FunTouch OS 13 user interface. A 5,000mAh battery, supported by 15W wired charging, powers the smartphone.


Display: 6.56-inch HD+, 90Hz refresh rate, 840 nits peak brightness
RAM: up to 8GB
Storage: 128GB
Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6020
Rear Camera: 50MP+2MP
Front Camera: 8MP
Battery: 5000mAh, 15W charging
OS: FunTouch OS 13 (Android 13)

First Published: Jan 08 2024 | 1:18 PM IST

