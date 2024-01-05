Home / Technology / Gadgets / POCO X6 Pro to debut with Xiaomi HyperOS in India on January 11: Details

POCO X6 Pro to debut with Xiaomi HyperOS in India on January 11: Details

The POCO X6 Pro will also mark the India debut of the MediaTek Dimensity 8300-Ultra system-on-chip

POCO X6 series teaser image, featuring Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya
BS Tech New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2024 | 2:05 PM IST
Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi’s sub-brand POCO is gearing up to launch in India the POCO X6 series on January 11. Ahead of the launch, the brand has announced the India debut of Xiaomi HyperOS with the POCO X6 Pro. Besides, the company announced, the POCO X6 Pro will mark the India debut of the MediaTek Dimensity 8300-Ultra system-on-chip.

"The integration of Xiaomi HyperOS with the upcoming POCO X6 Pro, marks an exciting milestone for us,” said Himanshu Tandon, Country Head, POCO India. “Xiaomi HyperOS’ capabilities align with our vision to deliver peak performance and seamless connectivity, enhancing the overall user experience in the POCO X6 Pro.”

The X6 Pro would be one of the two models that POCO would launch on January 11, the other is the vanilla POCO X6. The latter would be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, which Xiaomi recently debuted with the launch of Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G. Since the January 11 event is a global launch, there is little information available about the two upcoming POCO smartphones.

According to the POCO global website, the smartphones would boast CrystalRes display. Essentially, the display would have a 1220p resolution, which is higher than 1080p but is touted by the company to boast power efficiency of the 1080p displays. As for the configurations, POCO global website hints at 512GB storage and 12GB RAM. It is to be seen if the configuration would be available for both the models or just the Pro model.

As for the cameras, there is reference to a 64-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation in a triple-camera array.  Other features mentioned on the POCO global website are 67W turbo charging and in-display fingerprint sensor.

Here is a specifications summary

  • Display: CrystalRes (1220p)
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra (POCO X6 Pro) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 (POCO X6)
  • RAM: Up to 12GB
  • Storage: Up to 512GB
  • OS: Xiaomi HyperOS (POCO X6 Pro)
  • Charging: 67W
  • Camera: Triple sensors – 64MP main with OIS

First Published: Jan 05 2024 | 2:05 PM IST

