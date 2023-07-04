Motorola launches Razr 40, Razr 40 Ultra flip phones with foldable displays



As for the introductory offers, the Razr 40 Ultra will be available with bank offer on ICICI Bank credit card in which customers will receive Rs 7,000 instant discount on full and equated monthly instalment (EMI) transactions. Including the offer, the Motorola Razr will be available at an effective price of Rs 82,999. Besides, customers can avail of no-interest EMIs for up to 12 months on HDFC Bank and up to nine months on other leading banks. China’s Lenovo-owned smartphone brand Motorola has launched its Razr 40 Ultra and Razr 40 flip smartphones in India. Motorola has priced the Razr 40 Ultra at Rs 89,999 and the Razr 40 at Rs 59,999. Both the smartphones will go on sale on July 15 from 12 pm on Amazon India, Motorola India online, Reliance Digital, and select other retail stores. The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is available for pre-booking on Amazon India.



Motorola Razr 40 Ultra: Specifications On the Motorola Razr 40, customers can avail Rs 5,000 instant cashback on ICICI Bank credit card and credit card EMI transactions, bringing down the effective price of the product to Rs 54,999. Besides, customers can avail of an exchange bump up offer of Rs 3,000 over the exchange value of an old device. Additionally, customers can avail no cost EMIs of up to 12 months on HDFC Bank and up to nine months on other leading banks.



On the design front, the Razr 40 Ultra can fold completely in half with the top and bottom edges aligning together. According to Motorola, the Razr 40 Ultra does not leave any visible crease on the screen because of its redesigned teardrop hinge. Both the Razr 40 Ultra and Razr 40 feature a combination of a metal frame with a vegan leather option on the back. Powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform, the Razr 40 Ultra sports a 3.6-inch pOLED cover screen of 144Hz adaptive refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1100nits. The cover screen has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The smartphone has a second 6.9-inch pOLED foldable screen of 165Hz and peak brightness of 1400nits.



Motorola Razr 40 As for the cameras, the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra sports a 12-megapixel main camera sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) paired with a 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera sensor that doubles up as macro vision lens. The Razr 40 Ultra has a 32MP front camera. Audio is covered by stereo speakers powered by Dolby Atmos and Spatial Sound by Moto. Powered by a 3,800mAH battery, the Razr 40 Ultra comes with a 33W TurboPower charger and supports wireless charging.

Powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, the Motorola Razr 40 sports a 1.5-inch pOLED screen on the cover and a secondary 6.9-inch fullHD+ pOLED foldable of 165Hz refresh rate. The device is equipped with a 4,200mAH battery. The main rear camera of Razr 40 features a 64MP OIS-backed sensor with laser autofocus and ambient light sensor. The device has a 32MP selfie camera on the front.