Home / Technology / Gadgets / Nothing announces pre-order for Phone (2) ahead of launch: Details here

Nothing announces pre-order for Phone (2) ahead of launch: Details here

Nothing had previously said that the Phone (2) will be manufactured in India for Indian consumers

BS Web Team New Delhi
Phone (2) would be launched globally on July 11

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2023 | 2:29 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

London-based consumer technology start-up Nothing on Wednesday announced that Phone (2) will be up for pre-order beginning Thursday 12 pm. The Phone (2), a second-generation smartphone from the Nothing ecosystem, will be a premium-tier offering, the company had said.
Earlier, Nothing had announced that Phone (2) would be launched globally on July 11. In India, the smartphone is expected to cost around Rs 40,000, according to media reports.

Pre-ordering Phone (2) on Flipkart
The Nothing Phone (2) will be available for purchase in India on e-commerce platform Flipkart. In order to secure the order, customers will have to pay a refundable deposit of Rs 2,000. They will then have to log back into Flipkart between 9-11:59 pm to choose the variant. Customers will be able to claim the exclusive pre-order offers after the payment of the remaining balance. They will be able to buy the ear stick for Rs 4,250 and get up to Rs 2,400 savings on the Nothing accessories package. Discounts from leading banks discounts will also be available to customers.

Expected features, price
It is expected that the Phone (2) will have a more refined design, more powerful specifications, and improved performance over its predecessor, the Nothing Phone (1). While the company has not yet released any official information about the Nothing Phone (2), a few anticipated renders of the upcoming device have appeared online. These renders provide some insight into the features that the phone may offer.

The Phone (2) will reportedly have a 6.7-inch FHD+ display and a 4,700mAH battery. It might function with a custom UI on top based on Android 13. The smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, according to the company's announcement.
Earlier, Nothing's founder Carl Pei stated that the Phone (2) showed an 80 per cent improvement in overall performance in initial tests compared to its predecessor, the Phone (1). He also confirmed that the Phone (2) will have Raw HDR and 4K video recording capabilities at 60 fps.

Nothing had previously said that the Phone (2) will be manufactured in India for Indian consumers.

Also Read

Asus ROG Phone 7 series gaming phones go on sale at Vijay Sales: Details

Xiaomi Redmi A2 series smartphones go on sale today: Price, specs, and more

Xiaomi 12 Pro, Redmi K50i available at discounted prices on Amazon: Details

Amazon announces 5G revolution sale on smartphones: Check deals and offers

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G phone goes on sale with introductory offers: Details

Samsung to launch Galaxy M34 5G smartphone in India on July 7: Details here

Kodak 9XPRO TV series, CA PRO series launched in India: Price, specs

Samsung Galaxy M54 is expected to launch soon in July, details inside

HP launches Omen and Victus range of gaming laptops in India: Details here

Apple's latest iOS 16.5.1 update fixes critical security flaw in iPhones

Topics :NothingsmartphonesFlipkartIndiaBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 28 2023 | 2:29 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story