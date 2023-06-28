

Earlier, Nothing had announced that Phone (2) would be launched globally on July 11. In India, the smartphone is expected to cost around Rs 40,000, according to media reports. London-based consumer technology start-up Nothing on Wednesday announced that Phone (2) will be up for pre-order beginning Thursday 12 pm. The Phone (2), a second-generation smartphone from the Nothing ecosystem, will be a premium-tier offering, the company had said.

Pre-ordering Phone (2) on Flipkart

The Nothing Phone (2) will be available for purchase in India on e-commerce platform Flipkart. In order to secure the order, customers will have to pay a refundable deposit of Rs 2,000. They will then have to log back into Flipkart between 9-11:59 pm to choose the variant. Customers will be able to claim the exclusive pre-order offers after the payment of the remaining balance. They will be able to buy the ear stick for Rs 4,250 and get up to Rs 2,400 savings on the Nothing accessories package. Discounts from leading banks discounts will also be available to customers.

Expected features, price

It is expected that the Phone (2) will have a more refined design, more powerful specifications, and improved performance over its predecessor, the Nothing Phone (1). While the company has not yet released any official information about the Nothing Phone (2), a few anticipated renders of the upcoming device have appeared online. These renders provide some insight into the features that the phone may offer.



Earlier, Nothing's founder Carl Pei stated that the Phone (2) showed an 80 per cent improvement in overall performance in initial tests compared to its predecessor, the Phone (1). He also confirmed that the Phone (2) will have Raw HDR and 4K video recording capabilities at 60 fps. The Phone (2) will reportedly have a 6.7-inch FHD+ display and a 4,700mAH battery. It might function with a custom UI on top based on Android 13. The smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, according to the company's announcement.

Nothing had previously said that the Phone (2) will be manufactured in India for Indian consumers.

