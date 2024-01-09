MSI unveils ASUS ROG Ally-like handheld gaming console with Windows 11

Taiwanese electronic maker MSI has unveiled its latest handheld gaming console ‘Claw’, powered by Intel Core Ultra processor. Based on Windows 11, the handheld console has an ergonomic body design that the company said has been tested to fit various hand sizes. The console weighs 675 g. It will be available in Black colour only.

The MSI Claw sports a 7-inch fullHD touchscreen of 120Hz refresh rates and up to 500 nits brightness. It is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 H-series processor, coupled with 16GB LPDDR5 RAM. The handheld console features a single NVMe M.2 2230 SSD slot for storage. For keeping thermals in check, the MSI Claw features a “Cooler Boost HyperFlow” powered by dual fan system. For force feedback, the console features a 6-Axis IMU Vibration Motor. It gets a 53 Whr Li-polymer battery that supports 65W charging via USB Type-C port.

MSI Claw: Specification