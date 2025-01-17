Indian electronics brand Noise has launched its maiden object tracker, Noise Tag 1. Ensuring universal compatibility, the Noise Tag 1 integrates with Google's Find My Device network for Android devices and Apple's Find My Network for iOS. Additionally, the smart tag also gets support for Google Fast Pair for a faster pairing process on Android smartphones.

Noise Tag 1: Price and availability

Priced at Rs 1,499, the Noise Tag 1 will be available for pre-booking on the company's official website in the coming days. The company said that the new object tracker will go on sale starting January 28.

Noise Tag 1: Details

Noise Tag 1 offers multiple modes for locating lost items. Its Ring Mode helps locate misplaced items by triggering a loud 90dB sound, while in the Lost Mode, the tracker automatically starts sending notifications to the user's smartphone if the tag disconnects after a specified duration. The most notable is the Network Mode that utilises Google's Find My Device Network on Android and Apple's Find My network on iOS to locate lost items, even if they are out of the user's immediate range. Both these networks essentially use a network of compatible devices to locate the smart tag.

Noise said that the new object tracker comes with a replaceable battery that can last up to one year. The Noise Tag 1 is also rated IPX4 for water resistance.

Also Read

Last month, Reliance Jio also launched its JioTag Go object tracker for Android devices. Priced at Rs 1,499, JioTag Go integrated with Google Find My Device network to locate lost valuables.