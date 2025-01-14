Samsung introduces Ring in two larger sizes ahead of Galaxy Unpacked 2025

Samsung has introduced two new larger sizes for the Galaxy Ring, its lightweight health and wellness wearable. The Galaxy Ring is now available in eleven sizes, ranging from size 5 to size 15, with size 14 and size 15 being the new additions. These new sizes will be available for purchase starting January 22, coinciding with the company’s first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2025, where the South Korean electronics giant is expected to unveil smartphones from the Galaxy S25 series. Samsung has also announced updates to its Health app focused on sleep and wellness.

Samsung Galaxy Ring: Details

The Galaxy Ring features a concave design with a durable build. Made from Grade 5 titanium, it has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and can withstand depths of up to 100 metres, with a 10ATM rating. It comes with a clamshell-style charging case that includes an LED indicator for charging status. Samsung claims a battery life of up to seven days on a single charge.

At its India launch, Samsung stated that the Galaxy Ring supports Galaxy AI for generating detailed health reports focused on various health metrics. This feature, referred to as "Health AI", utilises health-related data to provide personalised recommendations and tips. The data and insights are accessible via the Samsung Health app, which does not require a subscription.

The Galaxy Ring starts at Rs 38,999.

Samsung Health app: What is new

Alongside the new sizes for the Galaxy Ring, Samsung introduced updates to its Health app aimed at providing more personalised and comprehensive health features.

SmartThings integration: The Health app, when integrated with SmartThings, can analyse users' sleep environments by assessing factors such as room temperature, humidity, air quality, and light intensity. Based on these findings, the app will provide a sleep environment report with recommendations to optimise surroundings. Samsung stated that the app can leverage SmartThings to automatically adjust room settings for an ideal sleep environment.

Sleep time guidance: The updated Health app will suggest an optimal bedtime tailored to users’ sleep patterns, habits, and conditions. It will also offer actionable insights to improve sleep based on a combination of sleep quality and daily routines.

New Mindfulness tracker: Aimed at improving mental health, the updated Health app helps users monitor their moods and follow in-app guides for breathing exercises and meditation within a single tracker.