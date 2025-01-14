Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

TCL launches 115-inch QD Mini LED TV 115X99 Max in India at Rs 29,99,900

As part of an exclusive pre-booking offer, customers will receive a complimentary TCL 75-inch QLED TV with the 115-inch QD Mini LED TV 115X99 Max

BS Tech New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 5:03 PM IST
TCL launched its 115-inch QD Mini LED TV 115X99 Max in India on January 14, priced at Rs 29,99,900. Touted as the world’s largest smart television, it was unveiled at the recent Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, US. The television is currently available for pre-booking and will soon be available at select retail outlets, including Reliance Digital and Croma, as well as online on Amazon India and Flipkart. As part of an exclusive pre-booking offer, customers will receive a complimentary TCL 75-inch QLED TV with the 115-inch QD Mini LED TV 115X99 Max.
 
“Being recognised as a global leader, it is our endeavour to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation in the TV industry. The 115X955 Max is more than a technological marvel; it demonstrates our commitment to delivering superior entertainment experiences to our valued customers and the Indian market,” said Philip Xia, general manager of TCL India.
 
TCL 115-inch QD Mini LED TV 115X99 Max: Details
 
The TCL 115X955 Max runs on the Google TV operating system and covers 98 per cent of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. It is powered by TCL’s AiPQ Pro processor, an artificial intelligence-based unit that enhances picture and sound quality.

According to TCL, the TV supports HDR5000 and features its patented "T-Screen Ultra technology" for improved contrast, lower image retention, and better visuals. It supports Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ high dynamic range formats. The display has been certified by TUV for low blue light emission and flicker-free performance to ensure a comfortable viewing experience.
 
In terms of audio, the TV features a built-in Onkyo 6.2.2 Hi-Fi sound system.
 
Key features
  • Game Master technology: Enables smooth gameplay with a 144Hz refresh rate, Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) with 10ms response time, Game Bar for real-time game stats, and FreeSync Premium Pro for tear-free visuals.
  • Game Accelerator: Optimises performance for fast-paced action games.
  • Multi-View 2.0: Supports simultaneous content viewing.
  • Connectivity: Compatible with HomeKit and AirPlay 2 for seamless connectivity with Apple devices.
 
Topics :TCLTCL ElectronicsSmart TVs

First Published: Jan 14 2025 | 5:03 PM IST

