MG Cyberster debuts at Bharat Mobility Expo with 503 bhp and AWD setup

The MG Cyberster, equipped with a 77 kWh battery pack and dual electric motors, delivers 503 bhp and a 580 km range in an all-wheel-drive setup

Shubham Parashar
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 5:18 PM IST
JSW MG Motor India has unveiled its new electric sports car, the Cyberster, at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The MG Cyberster, touted as the fastest roadster yet, will be retailed through the newly launched MG Select outlets, a luxury brand channel by the Chinese automaker. Inspired by the retro aesthetics of the iconic MG B Roadster, the two-door convertible will be available as a completely built unit (CBU).
 
Powertrain and performance
  The MG Cyberster is powered by a 77 kWh battery pack driving two electric motors, one on each axle, making it an all-wheel-drive (AWD) model. The electric powertrain produces 503 bhp and 725 Nm of peak torque, enabling the car to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.2 seconds.
 
Range and stability
  The Cyberster offers a claimed range of 580 km on a full charge, based on the China Light-duty Vehicle Test Cycle (CLTC). Its front double wishbone suspension and rear five-link independent suspension enhance driving dynamics, while a 50:50 front and rear weight distribution ensures stability at high speeds.  ALSO READ: Maruti Suzuki e Vitara electric SUV unveiled at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025
 
Design: Retro meets modern

  Paying homage to the 1960s MG B Roadster, the Cyberster features a soft-top, swept-back headlights, an enclosed front-end, and a split air intake in the bumper that creates a distinctive ‘smiling face.’ The profile boasts a kammback-inspired silhouette for improved aerodynamics.
 
Key highlights include:
  • Scissor doors with dual radar sensors and an anti-pinch mechanism (a first for an Indian EV)
• 19 or 20-inch alloy wheels
• Connected taillights
• Four exterior colour options: English White, Cosmic Silver, Inca Yellow, and Dynamic Red
 
MG Cyberster cabin
  The cabin features a luxurious sand-brown leather-suede treatment. The central console integrates a high-definition infotainment display and digital instrument cluster, while the flat-bottomed steering wheel with aluminium spokes, paddle shifters, and controls replaces the concept’s yoke-style wheel. Conventional buttons and gear selector controls add to its futuristic yet functional design.  ALSO READ: Hyundai Creta Electric launched: Starting at Rs 17.99L, up to 473 km range
 
Future plans and expansion
  MG Motor India plans to retail the Cyberster through its MG Select network, focusing on New Energy Vehicles (NEVs), including EVs and plug-in hybrids. In the first phase, 12 dealerships will be established in major cities, with plans to expand into Tier-II cities in the coming years.
 
First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 5:10 PM IST

